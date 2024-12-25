The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two important players for their Christmas Day matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kansas City ruled out left tackle D.J. Humphries in its final injury report, while defensive tackle Chris Jones, officially listed as questionable with a calf injury, is also inactive.

Humphries has played in only one of five games since signing with Kansas City last month. He has been battling a hamstring injury and has not practiced at all since Week 14. In his absence, the Chiefs are likely to once again slide star guard Joe Thuney out to left tackle, with Mike Caliendo taking his place at left guard.

Jones, meanwhile, suffered his injury toward the tail end of the Chiefs' victory over the Texans last Saturday. He missed much of the fourth quarter and did not return, then was listed as a DNP (did dot practice) in Sunday's estimated injury report before also sitting out Monday's practice. The short week made it difficult for Jones to be ready to go for the Week 16 game.

Jones' absence means more snaps for players like Charles Omenihu, Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel, Tershawn Wharton and Felix Anudike-Uzomah against the Steelers. Pittsburgh's group up front has been better on the interior than the edges, and Jones is able to move freely between the defensive tackle and defensive end roles, so his presence would be missed.

The Chiefs have been carried by their defense for much of this season, though the offense got a lift last week with the return of Hollywood Brown. No Jones will put a bit more pressure on Patrick Mahomes and Co. to recapture some of the explosiveness they've shown in previous seasons.