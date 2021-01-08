It seems fairly safe to say that the Houston Texans' coaching search is not going very well. First of all, the way it's proceeded so far has angered franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reportedly wants out of Houston after he was told by owner Cal McNair that he'd have input in the coach and general manager searches, only to see his suggestion of Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy ignored and former Patriots personnel man Nick Caserio hired without Watson being told or consulted about it.

This morning, NFL Network reported that one of the top candidates on the market, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, actually turned down the opportunity to interview for the top job in Houston. And it's not like Eberflus just isn't interested in taking a head coaching job. He's expected to interview with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

It is, of course, entirely possible that the Texans end up with a strong coaching candidate and find success in the future. But being turned down by one of your targets, when he is open to interviewing elsewhere, is a bad look. Especially when you've already gotten on the wrong side of the best player in your organization due to the manner in which you've been conducting your search.

The Texans obviously do not have to trade Watson after signing him to a monster contract extension last offseason, but they will have a lot of work to do to repair a relationship that appears fractured at the moment. There's a lot riding on McNair and Caserio's next decision.