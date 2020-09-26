The Indianapolis Colts will take on the New York Jets at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is 1-1 and New York is 0-2. Indianapolis is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Colts vs. Jets odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 44. Before entering any Jets vs. Colts picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Jets vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Jets spread: Colts -11.5

Colts vs. Jets over-under: 44 points

Colts vs. Jets money line: Indianapolis -600, New York 450

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis took down Minnesota 28-11. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 101 yards and a TD on 26 carries. Taylor ranks third among rookies with 199 scrimmage yards. Philip Rivers completed 19 of 25 passes (76 percent) for 214 yards and a TD, his 44th-career game with a 75-plus completion percentage, the third-most in NFL history.

Mo Alie-Cox set career highs in catches (five) and receiving yards (111) last week. DeForest Buckner had 1.5 sacks and his first career safety in Week Two. The Colts lead the all-time series with the Jets, 41-29.

What you need to know about the Jets

New York lost 31-13 at home to San Francisco. Sam Darnold completed 21 of 32 passes for 179 yards and a TD. Frank Gore led the Jets with 63 rushing yards. Braxton Berrios had a career-high six catches for 59 yards and his first career TD in Week 2.

Berrios will have to continue to step up along with Chris Hogan (six receptions for 75 yards last week) because the team's two top wide receivers are out. Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (ankle) will not play vs. the Colts. Le'Veon Bell is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

How to make Colts vs. Jets picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Colts vs. Jets 10,000 times. The model is leaning over.

So who wins Jets vs. Colts? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colts vs. Jets spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 3 of the NFL season on an incredible 101-67 roll.