When the Commanders hired Adam Peters as general manager and Dan Quinn as head coach this offseason, it opened yet another new era for a franchise that has spent the last two-plus decades starting over and over again. Peters and Quinn turned over more than half of the roster with draft picks and free agents. The churn continued Tuesday with Washington releasing 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis.

Davis was the 19th pick in the 2021 draft, and the athletic Kentucky product was drafted as a linebacker, which is where he played from 2021-23. This offseason, Quinn tried to turn Davis into an edge rusher, hoping his physical tools would ease the transition. Davis showed those tools in practice and made the initial roster, but he played in just five of Washington's seven games this season and registered 12 tackles.

Overall, Davis finished with 282 tackles and seven sacks in 50 games (36 starts) over four seasons with the Commanders.

More notably, this continues the struggles of Ron Rivera's draft picks. Washington made five first-round picks from 2019-22. Zero remain on the roster.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson (16th overall, 2022) was traded to the Eagles this preseason.



Davis was released.

Edge rusher Chase Young (second overall, 2020) was traded to the 49ers last season and is now with the Saints.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins (15th overall, 2019) was released near the end of the 2020 season. Haskins died in 2022

Edge rusher Montez Sweat (26th overall, 2019) was traded to the Bears last season.

Even 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. has struggled to get on the field, though he recorded an interception in Washington's 40-7 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Overall, just 12 of Washington's 43 picks from 2019-23 are on the active roster, though that number includes star wide receiver Terry McLaurin and fellow offensive starters Brian Robinson Jr. and Sam Cosmi.

At 5-2, Washington is off to its best start since 2018. No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels -- the first pick of the Peters/Quinn era -- is leading the way.

Davis' departure comes amid a lot of movement on Washington's defensive line. Jonathan Allen (pec) is out for the year and Javontae Jean-Baptiste (ankle) is on injured reserve. Dorance Armstrong is also dealing with injury. Washington recently activated Efe Obada and signed Sheldon Day and Jalyn Holmes.

Linebacker Jordan Magee, who is also returning from injury, is the likely candidate to take Davis' vacated roster spot.