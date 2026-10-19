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49ers vs. Commanders live updates: Can Washington pull off upset on 'Monday Night Football?'

Keep up with all the biggest developments as San Francisco hosts Washington on 'MNF'

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Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with the 1-3-1 Washington Commanders looking to bounce back from a disastrous finish last week when they face the 5-0 49ers on "Monday Night Football."

Washington tied the Giants, 27-27, last week, after it failed to get a field goal attempt off in the closing seconds of overtime, one of the worst clock management blunders in recent memory. The Commanders were well within field goal range with a minute left, but a botched Jayden Daniels run with no timeouts left led to the clock running out.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are riding high into this contest, having defeated the Seahawks 32-29 in Week 5. Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes, with Mike Evans catching one as part of his seven-catch, 113-yard day, and the defense forced four turnovers in the win.

San Francisco is one of just three remaining undefeated teams, along with the Chiefs and the Vikings. Purdy has been among the best quarterbacks in the game by any measure, and the defense has gone from bottom-tier last year to middle of the pack. The return of Fred Warner plus an impressive secondary have led the way there. Daniels will have to be at the top of his game to keep up with a high-powered 49ers offense.

Injuries could also play a big role. Evans is questionable with rib and Achilles issues, and with the 49ers thin at wide receiver, his potential absence or limitations could loom large. Washington's Stefon Diggs, questionable with a hamstring injury, is reportedly trending towards playing.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Commanders live

Be sure to follow along below throughout the night and check back afterward for a game summary and takeaways!

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49ers inactives: Mike Evans to play, no Deebo Samuel or Nick Bosa

Mike Evans didn't practice all week due to ribs and Achilles injuries, but he will play.

Samuel and Bosa were two of four 49ers already ruled out on the injury report. Still no Christian Kirk (calf) either, as he wasn;t activated off IR.

 
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Commanders inactives: Stefon Diggs good to go

Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is back for Washington. Here are the team's inactives:
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