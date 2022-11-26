The Atlanta Falcons will try to win their second straight game when they face the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta had lost two games in a row prior to that win, but it has a chance to get back to the .500 mark this week. Washington has won five of its last six games, including a 23-10 win at Houston its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Washington is favored by 4 points in the latest Commanders vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 40.5.

Commanders vs. Falcons spread: Commanders -4

Commanders vs. Falcons over/under: 40.5 points

Commanders vs. Falcons money line: Washington -205, Atlanta +170

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-24 win over Chicago last week, using a late field goal to pick up the win. The Falcons used 149 rushing yards to notch the win, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Washington has not played a home game since Week 9, which resulted in a 20-17 loss to Minnesota.

The Falcons are only a half-game back of Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings, so they have plenty of motivation entering this week. Quarterback Marcus Mariota has been solid away from home this season, throwing seven touchdown passes in five outings. He has also thrown just one interception in his last three road games, and Atlanta has covered in five of its last six trips to Washington.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington has been one of the most underrated teams in the NFL over the past six weeks, winning five of its last six games. The Commanders have also covered the spread at a 5-0-1 clip in their last six games, rolling to a pair of double-digit road wins at Philadelphia and Houston over the past two weeks. They raced out to a 20-0 halftime lead against the Texans before coasting to a 23-10 win.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 1,031 yards and five touchdowns since taking over as the starter near the end of October. The rushing attack has stepped up as well, averaging 152.5 yards per game and scoring three times. Washington has won seven of its last eight games played in the month of November.

