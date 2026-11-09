The Indianapolis Colts told quarterback Daniel Jones they will not trade him before Tuesday's deadline, according to Tom Pelissero.

Indianapolis (2-7) received calls for Jones with the trade deadline looming. The Colts, who already traded offensive lineman Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, remain among the central characters on the trade market. Most eyes will be on star running back Jonathan Taylor, who said a goodbye of sorts to Indianapolis after Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys, but Josh Downs and Grover Stewart are potential names to watch, too.

Apparently, Jones will not be joining them. It's been a mess of a year in Indianapolis, which has already fired general manager Chris Ballard, and that has extended to Jones. This season, he has been among the league's worst quarterbacks.

Daniel Jones this season NFL rank (out of 30) Yards per attempt 5.7 29th TD-Int 6-10 29th Completion percentage 60.3% 26th Yards per completion 9.5 29th

Jones' surroundings have been far from ideal, with Alec Pierce -- signed to an extension this past offseason -- missing almost the entire season after aggravating the ankle injury he had surgery on this offseason. Currently, Keenan Allen leads the team in receptions (40), and Downs leads the team in receiving yards (354).

The Vikings seemed to be a potential tie to Jones, who spent time with Minnesota's practice squad two seasons ago. Minnesota has struggled offensively with Kyler Murray and is starting Carson Wentz on Monday as Murray deals with a hamstring injury. It's unknown, though, which teams had been in contact regarding Jones' availability.

Jones, who is a team captain, signed a two-year, $88 million extension this past offseason, though the Colts have a potential out after this season that would leave them with $35.2 million of dead cap. Indianapolis does not own its first-round pick due to last season's Sauce Gardner trade, so perhaps the Colts envision keeping Jones around as a placeholder next year. Regardless, he will be around at least for the rest of this season.