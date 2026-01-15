The Los Angeles Rams are just two steps away from another Super Bowl appearance as they can advance to the NFC Championship with a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. To get to this point, quarterback Matthew Stafford has played at an level, and a new addition has been critical in helping him.

Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams signed a two-year deal with the Rams this offseason and caught 60 passes for 789 yards and an NFL-high 14 touchdowns in 14 regular-season games played. It marked the third time in his career that Adams led the NFL in receiving touchdowns. Only six other players have led the league in receiving touchdowns three times.

Adams has found a home in Los Angeles after a few tumultuous seasons that included stops with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. The 33-year-old knows what can be accomplished in a building with the right chemistry, which is why he's been urging younger Rams players to understand the fortunate situation they're in.

"I don't care what you've seen me do, forcing trades, ending up playing with an old friend or whatever the case may be. I don't care if it's a coach that you've always really wanted to play for, I always tell them the same thing over at this building. It ain't greener than this," Adams said on the "Stephen A. Smith Show."

The Rams have a lot going for them. Not only is the Los Angeles area a fantastic place to live if you're a multi-millionaire, but Sean McVay is regarded as one of the best coaches in the NFL, and Stafford is one of the game's best quarterbacks. In the past, Adams said his heart told him to leave one organization for another, and that he made "calculated decisions" in his career that did not work out.

After eight years with the Green Bay Packers, which included three seasons of 1,300 yards receiving and double-digit touchdowns, Adams was traded to the Raiders in 2022. Adams didn't want to play on the franchise tag in Green Bay, and found the long-term, lucrative contract he was after with Las Vegas. The star wideout was also reunited with Derek Carr, who was his college quarterback at Fresno State.

While Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first season with the Raiders, the team went 6-11 and Carr was benched. In 2023, the Raiders attempted to replace Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo, which did not work. Coach Josh McDaniels was fired halfway through the year, and Adams was eventually traded to the Jets the following season.

In New York, Adams was reunited with another familiar quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. In 11 games with the Jets in 2024, Adams caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. However, the Jets finished with a 5-12 record and were forced to rebuild.

Now with the Rams, Adams has found the contender he was looking for. And after the experiences he had, Adams is making it known to his younger teammates that the Rams are considered a premier organization for good reason.

"After being here in this Rams facility, this organization, I just let them know man, it ain't gonna be greener than this," Adams said. "So whatever it is, I don't care what you gotta do, make sure you stay in this building and just appreciate a building like this. Just take my word for it."