Diego Pavia is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. On one hand, the former Vanderbilt star has the production and track record that one would expect of an early-round pick. He never had a losing season as a starting quarterback at the collegiate level and was a 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for an SEC-leading 29 touchdowns and rushing for 10 more scores.

But Pavia does carry some significant question marks into the draft process. During multiple media availabilities at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Pavia was pelted with questions about his maturity, an issue that often took the spotlight during his time with the Commodores.

"Yeah, [Vanderbilt] coach [Clark] Lea always preached that your frontal lobe isn't fully developed until you're 25," Pavia joked when fielding one question about his maturity. "I just turned 24, so I got like 360 more days to go."

Pavia's humor didn't deflect the deluge. NFL front offices have likely had similar questions to what Pavia has faced in his public appearances.

He issued an apology in December after facing backlash after a social media post that stated "F-all the [Heisman] voters." He was also spotted at a club partying with a "F--- Indiana" sign in reaction to Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who beat Pavia for the Heisman before leading the Hoosiers to a national title.

Pavia defended his reputation in an interview with CBS Sports by arguing that outsiders often confuse his confidence for arrogance.

"I want them to know, and the future teammates that I do have, that, game on the line, I got you. Don't worry about it," Pavia said. "That's how I carry myself. I think people get caught up in my confidence for arrogance. But my confidence comes from my preparation of work that I put in in the offseason, the week of, just things like that. That's what boosts me to have that extra edge on Saturday."

Pavia is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the 2026 draft class, something he can leverage in his interviews with NFL teams. He played two years at New Mexico Military Institute, two at New Mexico State and two at Vanderbilt.

In that time, he amassed a 47-22 record while throwing for 12,899 yards and 114 touchdowns with 4,210 yards and 46 touchdowns rushing.

"I've seen a lot of football," Pavia said. "I feel like I can process a defense really fast, get the ball where it needs to go, check us into good plays, stay out of bad plays. I feel like that's how you stay on schedule, that second-and-6, third-and-short, that's how you win football games."