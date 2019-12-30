Dolphins reportedly fire offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea after just one season
Brian Flores is making a change after his first season as head coach
After posting a 5-11 record and finishing in last place in the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins are making a change. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network the Dolphins have fired offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea. Miami had just registered an upset, 27-24, victory over the New England Patriots in the regular-season finale, but it was not enough to save O'Shea's job.
O'Shea came to Miami with Flores from New England. He had spent 10 seasons with the Patriots as a wide receivers coach, and had been a part of three Super Bowl championship teams -- including last year's Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He first broke into the league with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2003, and made a stop in Minnesota with the Vikings prior to his time in Foxborough.
There's no doubt that O'Shea had a tough job during his first season in Miami. Quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen struggled to stand out when given opportunities to start, running back Mark Walton was released after an arrest, running back Kenyan Drake was traded to the Arizona Cardinals and many of his top wide receivers, like rookie standout Preston Williams, failed to play in all 16 games due to injury. Still, Flores elected to go in a different direction.
The Dolphins were No. 27 in the league when it came to yards per game with 310, and dead last in rushing yards per game with 72.3. Fitzpatrick was actually their leading rusher with 243 yards. Miami didn't win a game until November, but rebounded to win both of its last two.
One of the bright spots O'Shea had a hand in was helping develop wide receiver DeVante Parker. The fifth-year wideout recorded his first ever 1,000-yard season, and caught a career-high 72 passes and scored nine touchdowns.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Report: Giants to interview Kris Richard
New York could poach an assistant from an NFC East rival
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule revealed
Here's the date, time and TV schedule for every round of the NFL playoffs
-
Bell responds to Gase's negative review
Bell may have some words for Gase after this one
-
Bruce Arians opens up on Jameis Winston
Winston threw 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions this season
-
Redskins reportedly fire head trainer
Redskins could be eyeing a possible reunion with their star left tackle
-
Lamar Jackson, Ravens battling flu
The Ravens, who have a first-round bye, have two weeks to get healthy
-
49ers beat Seahawks by inches in finale
The 49ers got off to a hot start and ended Russell Wilson's comeback attempt with a crucial...
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game