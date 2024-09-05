PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are entering 2024 with high expectations, looking to avenge one of the worst collapses in NFL history last season. Philadelphia had an aggressive offseason resulting in the change of offensive and defensive coordinators (Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio) and the signing of Saquon Barkley to make one of the most talented offenses in the NFL even better.

One of the most talented rosters in the NFL, the Eagles are looking to get back to the top of the NFC and advance to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. NFL on CBS analyst Charles Davis spoke with CBS Sports about the Eagles expectations in 2024, and how Philadelphia will fare in its season opening showdown against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

Do you think the NFC East will actually have a repeat champion? Will the Eagles make a run?

Davis: "To me the best roster is Philadelphia. They have to prove to themselves and the rest of the league that what we saw the last half of last year is gone. I think opening night in Brazil is huge for Philadelphia.

"It's huge for them to say 'Hey we told you it was over.' They get jumped on in that first one and you know what it's like in Philadelphia. That to me is a big deal, but I do think they have the best roster in the division.

"Dallas, there seems to be a little bit of unsettleness there. We'll see how it all plays out, but they're the second best team in the division. Can the Giants make a run at them? Can Washington?

"Right now, I'm anticipating Philadelphia and Dallas until further notice. Philadelphia has the most talent in the division."

How do you think Saquon Barkley is gonna look with this offense?

Davis: "I think it's gonna look fantastic. Kellen Moore is the brand new signal caller and it's interesting because he left Dallas and one of the reasons Dallas wanted to let him go and make Mike McCarthy the play caller is that they wanted to run the football a little bit more. I don't think that's a real problem for Kellen Moore, not when you have a horse like Barkley.

"Pair that with Nick Sirianni as a head coach who likes to run the football. I think Barkley will get all he can handle, but the best part is you don't have to hand it to him for him to make big plays for you. You can throw it to him in the passing game and it's a full route tree. It's not just swinging it in check downs.

"Saquon Barkley can run routes for you and he can do downfield and catch the football for you like a wide receiver. That's a heck of an added element to your offense."

Do you think Jalen Hurts got his problems fixed?

Davis: "No. 1, he's gotta stay healthy. No. 2 remains to be seen. I want to know if this team is truly able to take last year and put it behind them, whatever those bumps were. We're all heard this and how many different theories there were out there. We'll find out starting out this Friday.

"If Jalen Hurts is back believing this [system] is working for me and he's healthy, he has the talent and he has the people around him to put up those big numbers we saw two years ago."

Prediction on the game?

Davis: "I think it's gonna be a heck of a ball game. I like Philly going into this one because I feel like they have to have it. Not that Green Bay doesn't want it, but to me this is a huge have to have it game for the Eagles. 10-1 start last year and coming off of a Super Bowl, blown and gone to heck. They wanted the season to be over.

"Have they aired all that out? If so, this is a heck of a team and I think they have to have [this game] to but that all behind them and let things settle back to normal -- if there is a normal in the NFL."