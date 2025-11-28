It's probably safe to say that this season hasn't gone the way either of these teams were expecting. Despite some flashes, the 4-7 Atlanta Falcons appear to be playing out the string with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. out for the season, and the 2-9 New York Jets benched their starting QB and made major trades in the start of a clear rebuild.

The Falcons are coming off a divisional win, defeating the New Orleans Saints, 24-10, in Week 12 and have ended a five-game losing streak. The week prior, they lost to the Carolina Panthers, 30-27.

The Jets are on a two-game losing streak, falling to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-10, last week and the New England Patriots, 27-14, in Week 10. The Jets' two wins this season are against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, wins that came back-to-back in Week 8 and after their bye in Week 10.

Here's how to watch the game live, along with betting odds, what to know about the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Falcons vs. Jets live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 30 | 1 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Falcons -2.5, O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings)

Falcons vs. Jets: Need to know

A look at the Falcons run game vs. Jets defense. The Falcons are running the 13th-most often in the league with 1,320 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Jets defense has been strong as of late, like last week when they held the Ravens to 2.9 yards per carry. Overall, their 2.7 yards per carry over the last two weeks is an NFL-best. The Jets are 12th in DVOA against the run. Running back Bijan Robinson is responsible for 853 of the Falcons' rushing yards and four of their touchdowns on the ground.

The Jets have the seventh-most rushing yards (1,494) and are tied for the fifth-most yards per carry (4.8), but have just seven touchdowns on the ground, the fourth-fewest in the league. The Falcons defense has allowed 1,464 rushing yards, eighth-most in the league. Breece Hall is the one to watch for the Jets. He leads the team with 766 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Battle of the backups. Both teams are starting quarterbacks who did not start in Week 1. The Jets began their season under the leadership of Justin Fields, but he was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor, who has yet to win a game as the starter. He's struggling with turning the ball over, with four interceptions to four touchdowns, along with one fumble. The Falcons also had to turn to a backup, but because of an ACL injury to Michael Penix Jr., who is now out for the rest of the season. Kirk Cousins, last year's starter, is 1-1 and has two touchdowns, one interception and one fumble in limited time.

Falcons vs. Jets prediction, pick

I am picking the Falcons to take this one. This could end up being a close one, but I'm choosing the Cousins to win at the QB position, and for Robinson to have the bigger run game. Pick: Falcons -2.5, O/U 39.5