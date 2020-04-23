Giants draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, New York's Round 1 selection

Keep track of exactly who the Giants are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Giants have a big decision to make near the top of the draft for the third straight year, though this time around there's zero speculation the No. 4 pick will be used on a quarterback. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time, and you'll also be able to watch CBS Sports HQ's live analysis as the draft unfolds throughout the weekend.

New York Giants 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 4

2 36

3 99^

4 110

5 150

6 183

7 218

7 238*

7 247^

7 255^

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Get live coverage on every pick, plus instant grades and analysis from our NFL experts. Follow our Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker now!

New York Giants 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 238 acquired from Saints as part of Eli Apple trade

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW