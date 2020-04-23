Giants draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, New York's Round 1 selection

The Giants have a big decision to make near the top of the draft for the third straight year, though this time around there's zero speculation the No. 4 pick will be used on a quarterback. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time

New York Giants 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 4



2 36



3 99^



4 110



5 150



6 183



7 218



7 238*



7 247^



7 255^





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

New York Giants 2020 draft trade notes