Hue Jackson's Pied Piper references run deep, and it's a weird thing to reference

Hue Jackson's story about Baker Mayfield being the Pied Piper is delightfully weird on its own, however, when you dig into Jackson's history it's just more of the same. On a segment on "Good Morning Football," host Kyle Brandt examined Jackson's history of comparing players to the Pied Piper, and it is shockingly extensive.

For those that need a refresher, Jackson said that Mayfield said "hee hee" with Oklahoma, and everyone followed suit. It was an absolutely bizarre way to illustrate Mayfield's character.

Who does Hue Jackson keep comparing to The Pied Piper of Hamelin? Literally everyone.@KyleBrandt challenges Hue's overused folk tale reference in #RedFlags pic.twitter.com/5bAhugbhGw — GMFB (@gmfb) March 30, 2018

In Jackson's quote, he called Mayfield the "Pied Piper of Oklahoma football." As the video points out, however, Jackson went to this well in 2015 for Bengals' quarterback Andy Dalton, in 2016 he called quarterbacks the "Pied Piper of a little bit of everything" (which makes no sense anyways), and in 2017 he called defensive coordinator Gregg Williams the "Pied Piper of coordinators."

Now, all of this is fine on the surface, and honestly with the way this is shaping up Jackson might just be programmed to call one person a Pied Piper per year. However, with that being said calling someone the "Pied Piper" of something isn't necessarily being kind.

Brandt explains it well enough in the video, but Pied Piper was pretty uncool. He was a rat-catcher that hypnotized rats into leaving a village, and when the village didn't pay him, he took revenge. It's understandable to want your money, it's easy to sympathize, but the way that he did it was by luring the children of the village away, never to be seen again.

The underlying implications of that are, of course, even darker. However, for Jackson, he might want to retire the Pied Piper thing and start calling someone "a leader," or literally anything else.