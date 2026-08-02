Former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney heading back to Texans for second stint

It's never too late to come home, something three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney just found out.

The 2014 NFL Draft's first overall pick is returning to the Houston Texans after agreeing to terms on a contract, according to ESPN. Clowney concluded his 2025 season with the Dallas Cowboys with a bang, racking up a single-game career-high three sacks in Week 18 against New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. Despite not suiting up for the Cowboys until Week 4, he finished with 8.5 sacks, his most in a season since producing 9.5 in 2023 with the Ravens. That figure also led Dallas in 2025.

Now, there's a chance the former first-overall pick could play even better in 2026 at 33-years-old after going through training camp with the Texans alongside Houston's All-Pro edge rusher duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

Anderson's 12 sacks tied for the eighth-most in the league in 2025 while ranking third in the NFL in quarterback pressures with 93. Anderson's 21% quarterback pressure rate led the league in 2025 among those with at least 300 pass rushes, per CBS Sports Research. That all added up to Anderson's first first-team All-Pro selection in his three-season career, in addition to being extended on a three-year, $150 million deal this offseason. His $50 million average per year salary makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. Hunter's 15.0 sacks in 2025 ranked as the third-most in the NFL, while his 83 quarterback pressures stood as the fifth-most in the NFL last season. The duo of Anderson Jr. and Hunter has produced 50.0 sacks combined since 2024, the most in the NFL.

Clowney enters the 2026 season with 66.5 career sacks, 120 tackles for loss, 16 forced fumbles and 15 fumble recoveries. His three fumble returns for scores rank as the most in the league among active players. The NFL's No. 1 total defense (277.2 total yards per game allowed in 2025) and No. 2 scoring defense (17.4 points per game allowed in 2025) is now a little richer following the addition of Clowney at the early onset of training camp.