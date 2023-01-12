The New York Jets are in the market for a new offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, the club mutually agreed to part ways with Mike LaFleur after two seasons with the club, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Several teams have reportedly inquired about LaFleur and head coach Robert Saleh has allowed him to move on from the organization and seek those other opportunities.

LaFleur came aboard as the Jets offensive coordinator as he followed Saleh from San Francisco once Saleh was hired to be New York's head coach in 2021. Before that, LaFleur was the passing game coordinator for the 49ers from 2017 to 2020 under Kyle Shanahan.

In New York, the Jets didn't find much success offensively under LaFleur. Last season, the club ranked 31st in points and total yards. This year saw a marginal improvement but the Jets still found themselves 25th in total yards and 31st in passing touchdowns. In 2022, the Jets offense was 26th in the NFL in DOVA, which was actually a decrease from the 2021 campaign where they ranked 22nd in the league.

Over the final three weeks of the season, New York averaged just five points per game.

Of course, it's hard to factor in how much of those struggles were specifically on LaFleur and how much of it was due to the situation around him. Zach Wilson has yet to live up to his No. 2 overall draft position, and it appears like he may be an outright bust with the Jets likely looking at other QB options this offseason. Meanwhile, the Jets also lost promising rookie running back Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL tear in Week 7.

Given the reported interest that LaFleur has throughout the league, it would appear as if decision-makers believe he can run a cohesive offense if the right pieces are in place and he could find a new job in short order.