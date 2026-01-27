The New York Jets and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand parted ways, sources told CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The Jets, led by coach Aaron Glenn, are also looking for a defensive coordinator after firing Steve Wilks in mid-December.

Glenn endured a difficult 3-14 debut season in the Big Apple, and constant offensive issues were a major reason why. The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal in the 2025 offseason, but the former No. 11 overall pick struggled mightily with an NFL-high 11.7% sack rate. He had as many starts with fewer than 60 passing yards as he did starts with over 200 passing yards (four) and was extremely conservative and hesitant as a thrower, leading to the sacks piling up.

New York also started journeyman Tyrod Taylor and undrafted rookie Brady Cook during the season, and the results were unsightly. The Jets finished with 140.3 passing yards per game -- second-worst of any team over the past five years, only ahead of the 2022 Chicago Bears (also quarterbacked by Fields). New York was 29th in both offensive points per game (15.9) and yards per game (263.6). The Jets' leading receiver this season was Garrett Wilson, who only played in seven games and finished with 395 receiving yards.

Amid an 0-7 start, owner Woody Johnson took a shot at Fields and the offense, saying, "If we could complete a pass, it would look good."

This was Engstrand's first time calling plays in the NFL. He had spent the previous five years with the Detroit Lions, where he rose from offensive assistant to pass game coordinator.

The Jets are now somewhat behind in the process of hiring a new offensive coordinator considering seven teams have already hired for the position this offseason, and an eighth -- the Tennessee Titans -- are set to join that group if Brian Daboll doesn't get the Las Vegas Raiders coaching job.

The Jets own the No. 2 overall pick and are in dire need of a quarterback, but the Raiders own the top overall pick and are expected to take Indiana's Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Oregon's Dante Moore -- a potential option at No. 2 -- opted to return to school, deepening the Jets' decade-old quarterback quandary.