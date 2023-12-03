The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will be aiming for their first two-game winning streak since the first two games of the season when they face the New York Jets (4-7) on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta snapped a three-game losing streak with a 24-15 win over New Orleans last week, moving into a tie for first place in the NFC South. New York is riding a four-game losing skid, falling to Miami by three touchdowns last week. Atlanta picked up a 27-20 win over New York in the most recent meeting between these teams, which came in 2021.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 2 points in the latest Jets vs. Falcons odds, while the over/under is 33 points.

Jets vs. Falcons spread: Falcons -2

Jets vs. Falcons over/under: 33 points

Jets vs. Falcons money line: Falcons -134, Jets +114

Why the Jets can cover

New York needs to make a stand if it wants to keep its slim playoff chances alive. The Jets are hoping veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes a late comeback after his Achillies injury in the season opener, but his return wouldn't mean much if the team is already out of the playoff hunt. They have a solid defense, ranked in the top 15 in total yards allowed per game (323.5).

Their rushing attack has potential as well, with running back Breece Hall rushing for 569 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is averaging nearly five yards per carry, so the Jets can control the tempo with their ground game and defense. Atlanta has only covered the spread twice in its last 10 games, and it is winless against the spread in its last seven games against AFC teams.

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta used its bye week to its advantage, returning with a 24-15 win over New Orleans in a crucial divisional battle last week. The Falcons gave running back Bijan Robinson a heavy workload, as he finished with 91 rushing yards, 32 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Desmond Ridder also returned to the lineup after backup Taylor Heinicke made two starts before the bye.

The Jets have serious quarterback issues, with veteran Tim Boyle making his first start of the season last Friday in place of Zach Wilson. Boyle was sacked seven times and threw two interceptions against the Dolphins, with one of the picks being returned for a touchdown. New York has failed to cover the spread in five straight games, and it has lost nine consecutive games against NFC South opponents. See which team to pick here.

