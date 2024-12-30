MINNEAPOLIS -- By now, it's not even fair to the Minnesota Vikings to call them surprise contenders. They're just a flat-out force to be reckoned with. Sunday's rematch with the Green Bay Packers may have ended in uncomfortably tight fashion, but for the ninth game in a row and the 14th time during the 2024 NFL season, the powers in purple prevailed, putting Minnesota in play for the NFC's top playoff seed in Week 18.

How, exactly, are the Vikings doing this with a journeyman at quarterback, a defense that routinely surrenders chunk plays, and without the same kind of national attention that often funnels to the rival Detroit Lions or reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the only team with more wins this year?

"We're relentless," star wide receiver Justin Jefferson told CBSSports.com after Sunday's 27-25 win. "So many different things happen throughout the season, throughout the games, that can really determine if we're gonna fold or not, if we're gonna hang our head. There's just countless times where we're picking each other up or we're leaning on each other or feeding off each other with the energy and excitement of those big plays. Having a defense like we have, just getting those turnovers, it [also] gives us that spark."

It's a long way of saying what's been true for much of 2024: The Vikings are simply a complete team. On the rare occasions Sam Darnold hasn't turned in career-best poise and production under center, Aaron Jones has stepped up in the backfield. On the rare occasions Jefferson is blanketed in coverage, fellow wideouts Jordan Addison or Jalen Nailor are liable to stretch the field with scores of their own. Even when Brian Flores' defense buckles, it almost never breaks, leaving Sunday with an NFL-best 31 takeaways.

It's not only a testament to the talent on the field, but the leadership of head coach Kevin O'Connell.

"He's one of the best coaches in the National Football League," offensive lineman Dalton Risner said after Sunday's victory, which gave the Vikings their first sweep of the Packers since 2017. "I wanted to come back here because of Kevin O'Connell. From the top down, they just do things the right way."