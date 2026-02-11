After a turbulent season as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kevin Patullo has reportedly landed a new job: passing game coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.

Patullo will be part of Jeff Hafley's inaugural coaching staff in Miami and working with the passing game for new Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who previously spent two seasons as the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator.

The Eagles relieved Patullo of his duties shortly after the 2025 season came to an end. During Patullo's one season in that role, Philadelphia's offense was just 19th in the NFL in scoring, 23rd in passing, 18th in rushing, and 24th in third down efficiency.

A year earlier, with current New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore serving as offensive coordinator, Philadelphia's offense ranked seventh in the league in scoring, 29th in passing, second in rushing 10th in third down efficiency and 13th in red zone efficiency. In the playoffs, the Eagles averaged over 36 points per game that included 55 points in the NFC title game and 40 points in their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the offense's struggles and intense fan backlash, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni kept Patullo in place as the primary play-caller throughout the season. Sirianni ultimately made the decision to change course following Philadelphia's 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild card round.

Patullo was Philadelphia's passing game coordinator and associate head coach before being elevated to offensive coordinator. He also had coaching stints with the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and Indianapolis Colts, where he worked with Sirianni.

After Patullo's demotion, the Eagles hired former Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion to run the offense amid a slew of changes to Sirianni's coaching staff. Notably, longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland also left the staff after 13 seasons.