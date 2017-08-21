LOOK: NFL players and coaches geek out watching the solar eclipse

If you skipped out on your job for a few minutes to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, don't worry, you're not the only one.

Hundreds of coaches and players around the NFL took a break from practice to watch the eclipse. Interest in the event was sky high, which makes sense because the sun's brief disappearance marked the first time that a solar eclipse had been viewable from the contiguous United States since 1979.

To put that in perspective, there are fewer than 10 players in the NFL right now who were alive when that went down. Anyway, if you were properly prepared for the eclipse, you had a pair of official eclipse glasses for the event. Apparently, someone forgot to tell Odell Beckham Jr. about that whole "Don't look at the sun or you might go blind" thing.

Someone who did remember to wear his glasses is Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback stood on a sidewalk by himself in Green Bay to watch the eclipse.

There's nothing I can say, total eclipse of the sun. #eclipse2017 #eclipseglasses #80%inGB # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Seahawks players also got in on the eclipse action.

Since the eclipse started on the West Coast and moved to the East Coast, the Seahawks were one of the first NFL teams to be able to take it in. The Bengals and Bears also took a break from practice to watch the eclipse.

The team with the best view of the eclipse was the Tennessee Titans. Nashville was the largest city in America to get to experience 100 percent totality during the eclipse, and the Titans definitely took advantage of their location.

If you're wondering how dark things got in Nashville, fast forward to the 13-second mark below and you can see what things looked like at Nissan Stadium.

Totality from Sec 310. Such a surreal experience. #eclispe2017pic.twitter.com/iqh3UFlPXO — Ashley Strauss (@AshleyStrauss) August 21, 2017

In Pittsburgh, James Harrison decided to wear some eclipse glasses, but Ben Roethlisberger did not. Let's hope the didn't lose sight in both his eyes.

In the coaching department, Carolina's Ron Rivera seemed to have a good time watching the eclipse.

As did Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

One coach who didn't watch the eclipse?

That would be Minnesota's Mike Zimmer. He had a pretty understandable reason though.

Mike Zimmer on moving team inside for Eclipse "I only got one good retina" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 21, 2017

Zimmer has undergone eight eye surgeries over the past two years.

Finally, let's end on a note from Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick: huge eclipse guy. pic.twitter.com/bjfDk1Uzia — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2017

Classic Belichick.