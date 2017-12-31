LOOK: T.Y. Hilton exchanges multiple vicious punches with Texans' Johnathan Joseph

The Texans and Colts are only playing for pride this week, but don't tell that to T.Y. Hilton and Johnathan Joseph, who almost got into an all-out brawl on Sunday.

With the Colts driving down the field early in third quarter, Hilton and Joseph somehow got into a fight after a play that didn't even involve either of them. As a matter of fact, the first-and-10 play for Indianapolis was a simple handoff to Frank Gore that went for nine yards. Although the play didn't seem like it went on long enough for a fight to start, Hilton and Joseph still somehow managed to start one, and the fight actually got pretty ugly.

Let's take a look.

T.Y. Hilton and Jonathan Joseph exchanging blows pic.twitter.com/VdluYKyJHL — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) December 31, 2017

The two players combined to throw roughly seven punches. Also, someone should probably tell them that throwing a punch at someone who's wearing a helmet is generally more painful to the guy throwing the punch than the guy receiving the punch.

The good news for both players is that it's almost like the fight never happened. For one, neither player was ejected, and two, the fight led to offsetting penalties, which means Gore's run still counted, so both teams just went on with their day after that.

The drive did end with a Colts touchdown that put Indy up 14-13 midway through the third quarter.

