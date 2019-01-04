Marcedes Lewis talks Packers 'dysfunction,' tension between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy

The tension simmering between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy was not a well-kept secret. It seemed like every week there were reports of something McCarthy was doing that Rodgers didn't like, and it seemed to put an expiration date on McCarthy's time with the Green Bay Packers. When he was eventually let go, it confirmed a feeling of "when, not if" McCarthy was leaving.

Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, however, gave some insight on how tense things got in the Packers huddle.

"One time I really saw it for the first time, we were in the huddle. I guess McCarthy called in a play, and Aaron was kind of like, 'Nah,'" Lewis told Yahoo Sports on Thursday. "He gave a direction and a protection to the line, and went. It was a four-minute offense, he threw a 40-yard bomb for a completion. I'm like, 'What's really going on?' I've never seen anything like that before in my life."

Lewis also said that Rodgers "had his own set of things that he wanted to do," and McCarthy was the same way, adding that "I just think there was a little dysfunction."

The Packers finished 6-9-1 on the year, their worst record since 2008. That sense of dysfunction hovered over the team all year, so Lewis' story is less than surprising. Lewis had a quiet year, catching just three passes.

The Packers are looking for a new head coach, and it will have to be someone who knows how to deal with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. That isn't easy to manage, nor are the expectations in Green Bay, but those are the same things that make them a coveted job.