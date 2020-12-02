Mike Glennon didn't make the Jacksonville Jaguars' initial roster this year, but 12 weeks into the 2020 season, he's their best bet at winning football games. That's according to coach Doug Marrone, who told reporters Wednesday that the 30-year-old backup will make his second straight start at quarterback when the Jaguars visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Jacksonville's No. 3 QB for much of the year, Glennon was thrust into the starting lineup ahead of Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns and kept the Jags in that one-score game, completing 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. It was Glennon's first start since early 2017, when the veteran opened the season under center for the Chicago Bears.

Second-year signal-caller Gardner Minshew has been sidelined for weeks with a lingering thumb injury, while sixth-round rookie Jake Luton threw just two touchdowns to six interceptions in three starts as Minshew's fill-in. It's unclear if Minshew would've been ready to suit up against the Vikings in Week 13, but Marrone had publicly weighed a possible QB change even before his 2019 starter got hurt.

Glennon and the Jaguars (1-10) should have a decent opportunity to move the ball on Sunday. While the Vikings (5-6) have won four of their last five, they're also surrendering the ninth-most passing yards of any team in the NFL.