The head coach and general manager hiring cycle is in full swing ahead of Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship games. The New York Giants kicked off the festivities by hiring former Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen to serve as their GM, and the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings followed suit earlier this week, with the Bears filling their GM spot with Ryan Poles (former Chiefs executive director of player personnel) and the Vikings filling theirs with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (former Cleveland Browns VP of football operations). Only the Las Vegas Raiders have that position open after parting ways with Mike Mayock.
As for head coaches, the Denver Broncos and Bears were the first teams to strike, with the Broncos hiring former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the Bears locking in on former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. That leaves the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Raiders, Vikings and Giants as the teams left searching for head coaches. The latest report is that former Dolphins coach Brian Flores will meet with the Saints to discuss their vacancy. Flores is also reportedly a finalist for the Giants' vacant position that is expected to be filled this weekend.
It's time to spin the coaching and front office carousel. Below, we will track all of the head coaching candidates, general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.
Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach
- University of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien (John Reid of The Florida Times Union)
- Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (NFL.com)
- Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (NFL.com)
- Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (NFL.com)
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL.com)
- Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (NFL.com)
- Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (NFL.com)
- Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell (Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union)
- Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
Miami Dolphins, head coach
- Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer)
- Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
Houston Texans, head coach
- Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores (Texans announced)
- Florida Atlantic University special assistant Hines Ward (Texans announced)
- Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi (Texans announced)
- Former NFL QB Josh McCown (Texans announced)
- Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (Texans announced)
Minnesota Vikings, head coach
- Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (Albert Breer of the MMQB)
- Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell (ESPN's Jeremy Fowler)
- 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (NFL Media's Peter Schrager)
New York Giants, head coach
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora)
Las Vegas Raiders, head coach
- Former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora)
New Orleans Saints, head coach
- Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
Chicago Bears, head coach: HIRED Matt Eberflus (Colts DC)
- Bills
defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier ( ESPN's Dan Graziano ) Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson ( NFL Media's Tom Pelissero ) Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll ( ESPN's Adam Schefter ) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport) Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich ( ESPN's Adam Schefter ) Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus ( NFL Media's Tom Pelissero ) Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett ( NFL Media's Tom Pelissero ) Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn ( NFL Media's Tom Pelissero ) Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores ( Bears announced ) Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell ( NFL Media's Ian Rapoport )
Denver Broncos, head coach: HIRED Nathaniel Hackett (Packers OC)
- Patriots
LB coachJerod Mayo ( ESPN's Adam Schefter )
- Packers
offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett ( ESPN's Adam Schefter )
- Cowboys
defensive coordinator Dan Quinn ( NFL Media's Ian Rapoport ) Cowboys offensive coordinatorKellen Moore ( Mike Klis of 9News )
- Chiefs
offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy ( NFL Media's Ian Rapoport )
- Eagles
defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon ( Mike Klis of 9News )
- Rams
offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell ( NFL Media's Ian Rapoport )
- Lions
defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn ( NFL Media's Tom Pelissero ) Packers QB coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy ( NFL Media's Tom Pelissero ) Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson (CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora)
- Bengals
offensive coordinator Brian Callahan ( Albert Breer of the MMQB )
Las Vegas Raiders, general manager
- Bengals scout Trey Brown (NFL Network's Tom Pelissero)
- Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
- Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (NFL Network's Ian Rapoport)
- Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (The Athletic's Tashan Reed)
- Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (NFL Media's Tom Pelissero)
- Falcons national scout Ruston Webster (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
- Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt (NFL Media's Ian Rapoport)
Minnesota Vikings, general manager: HIRED Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Browns VP of football operations)
Browns VP of player personnel Glenn Cook (CBS Sports'Jonathan Jones ) Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf ( NFL Media's Tom Pelissero ) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek ( ESPN's Adam Schefter ) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles ( ESPN's Adam Schefter ) Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche ( ESPN's Adam Schefter ) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort ( NFL Media's Tom Pelissero ) Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown ( ESPN's Courtney Cronin )
Chicago Bears, general manager: HIRED Ryan Poles (Chiefs executive director of player personnel)
Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown ( NFL Media's Ian Rapoport )
- Browns
VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah ( ESPN's Jake Trotter ) Browns VP of player personnel Glenn Cook ( ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin )
- Saints
assistant general manager Jeff Ireland ( Bears announced ) Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen ( ESPN's Adam Schefter )
- Steelers
VP of football and business administration Omar Khan ( ESPN's Adam Schefter ) Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf ( ESPN's Adam Schefter ) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly ( ESPN's Adam Schefter ) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort ( NFL Media's Ian Rapoport ) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon ( Albert Breer of the MMQB ) Former Texans GM Rick Smith ( Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune ) Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden ( NFL Media's Ian Rapoport ) Dolphins senior personnel executive/former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie ( Albert Breer of the MMQB )
New York Giants, general manager: HIRED Joe Schoen (Bills assistant GM)
Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones) Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones) Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson ( Fox Sports' Peter Schrager ) 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters ( Fox Sports' Peter Schrager ) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon ( Fox Sports' Peter Schrager ) Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz ( Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News )