It's not a primetime game, but the contest many will highlight with their Week 9 NFL picks is Chiefs vs. Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. It's become, arguably, the league's preeminent rivalry, and the latest installment has Kansas City as 2-point road favorites, per the Week 9 NFL odds. Meanwhile, other contests to be of high interest with NFL bets involve a pair of West Coast teams flying east in 49ers vs. Giants (+2.5) and Seahawks vs. Commanders (+3.5).

If looking for a divisional rivalry when scanning the latest Week 9 NFL lines, you'll just find one in Lions vs. Vikings. Any rest advantage Minnesota hoped for from playing last Thursday is negated by Detroit coming off a bye, and the Lions are one of the biggest favorites, per the Week 9 NFL spreads, as they're giving 8.5 points. Other large lines include Packers vs. Panthers (+13.5), Chargers vs. Titans (+9.5) and Rams vs. Saints (+14). All of the updated Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 9 NFL picks is that the Texans (+1.5, 39.5) cover at home versus the Broncos in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Much has been made about Denver's defense, which ranks fifth in both scoring and total, but Houston boasts the No. 1 defense in both points allowed and yards allowed. It has a +7 turnover differential over the last four games, while Denver has a negative turnover differential (-1) on the season. The Texans offense is also rounding into form as C.J. Stroud had his first 300-yard passing game in Sunday's win over San Francisco, and he was not sacked for the first time this season.

Houston has now covered in three of its last four, while Denver is 0-2 versus the line as a road favorite. The Broncos have some questions with their passing game, as the team ranks in the bottom 10 in completion percentage and yards per attempt, while Bo Nix has often come up short in true road games. Nix is just 2-7 outright over his last nine starts in away stadiums as the model has Houston prevailing versus the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 9 NFL predictions: the Chargers (-9.5, 43.5) cover versus the Titans in nearly 60% of simulations. The firing of Brian Callahan hasn't provided the spark that many Titans fans hoped for as the team's lost its two games since, one by 18 points at home and the other by 24 points on the road. Each of Tennessee's last six losses have come by double-digits, and many of those weren't versus teams that are the caliber of the Chargers. Los Angeles ranks in the top eight of the NFL in yards gained, yards allowed, passing offense and passing defense.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is dead last in nearly every offensive category, and no team has allowed more rushing touchdowns on defense. The Titans are a staggering 4-21 against the spread since 2024, which is worst in the NFL and amounts to a 16% cover rate. Cam Ward doesn't have a single game so far in which he has more touchdowns than turnovers, as the Chargers are forecasted for a two-touchdown victory. The model also says the Over hits in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

