NFL OTA buzz: Latest from Mike Vrabel, Daniel Jones returns, Seahawks make trade

Most NFL teams are participating in OTA periods this week, which are organized team activities that are voluntary. There is no "contact" permitted on the practice field, but teams are still running 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. These days are especially important when it comes to budding position battles and teams that feature new head coaches.

A total of 11 teams kicked off OTAs on Tuesday, with eight more starting up on Wednesday. We saw the Minnesota Vikings quarterback battle begin between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy, while New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters following his dramatic offseason.

There are plenty of highlights and headlines to get to, so let's break down some of the biggest stories to come out of OTAs this week.

Mike Vrabel speaks on roster and work-life balance

The Patriots are expected to be in the mix for Philadelphia Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown when he's likely traded next month. Vrabel was asked if his team was looking to add a wide receiver, and he answered saying, "We want to continue to improve the roster at every opportunity that we can."

New England added Romeo Doubs in free agency, but did release its leading receiver from last season in Stefon Diggs.

Vrabel of course found himself in the middle of an off-field controversy that developed into the story of the offseason, as the New York Post's Page Six published a series of photos that showed Vrabel holding hands with reporter Dianna Russini at a luxury hotel in Arizona, and images that showed the pair allegedly kissing years ago in a New York bar. Vrabel and Russini are married to other people. The scandal led to Vrabel skipping Day 3 of the NFL Draft to spent time with his family, and seek counseling.

Vrabel was asked about his family-football balance on Wednesday.

"Really good," Vrabel said. "I think that that's -- again, I appreciate -- my family is great. I love [my wife] Jen. I love the boys. I love my personal friends ..."

Lamar Jackson is back

The Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback missed the first week of OTAs because of his busy schedule, but Lamar Jackson returned to the fold on Tuesday.

It's notable when your star signal-caller skips OTAs while the offense is implementing a new system, but it was even more notable in the case of Jackson since he's working on an extension that could make him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. The Ravens did restructure Jackson's deal earlier this offseason, but a new contract is coming at some point.

Daniel Jones at OTAs less than six months after Achilles tear

The Indianapolis Colts started hot in 2025, winning seven of their first eight games with new quarterback Daniel Jones. However, the former No. 6 overall pick of the New York Giants tore his Achilles in a Week 14 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That was Dec. 14. Less than six months later, Jones is on the practice field running through some positional work.

While his first season as a Colt ended on a low note, Indy re-signed Jones to a two-year $88 million deal that can be worth up to $100 million. We'll see if he's ready for the season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 13.

First glimpse of Vikings QB battle

The most interesting quarterback battle this offseason is probably going down in Minnesota, as the Vikings brought in former No. 1 overall pick Murray to battle with McCarthy.

Murray has missed a whopping 44% of the possible 68 games he could have played in over the last five seasons, and averaged a career-low 227.0 total yards per game in 2025. However, he's one of four players in NFL history to throw for 20,000 yards and rush for 30 touchdowns in a quarterback's first seven seasons, joining Josh Allen, Cam Newton and Jackson. We know Murray can be an explosive playmaker, but he's going to have to prove it to Kevin O'Connell and Co. during OTAs and training camp.

Saquon Barkley talking to Todd Gurley about Eagles' new offense

The Eagles are going to look a bit different in 2026. After the worst offensive season of the Nick Sirianni era, in which Philly averaged the lowest points per game (22.3), total yards per game (311.2) and rushing yards per game (116.9), the Eagles parted ways with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and brought in former quarterback Sean Mannion to call the shots.

Mannion is going to implement a system more in line with the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan ways. That means more of Jalen Hurts under center, and outside zone runs for Saquon Barkley. In order to make this transition easier, Barkley has been asking former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley for some advice.

De'Von Achane not ready for team drills

Miami Dolphins star running back De'Von Achane is not 100% for OTAs, and that's because he had his shoulder "cleaned up" this offseason.

"He's rehabbing right now, he's doing well," Dolphins first-year coach Jeff Hafley said, per Pro Football Talk. "You'll see him out there doing some drills and doing some running around. You just will not see him in full team drills."

Achane is regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL, and he recently signed a four-year extension worth $64 million that made him the No. 3 highest-paid player at his position behind Christian McCaffrey and Barkley. Achane led the NFL with 5.7 yards per rush in 2025, and rushed for a career-high 1,350 yards -- which ranked fifth in the NFL. It also marked the most rushing yards recorded by a Dolphins player in a single season since Ricky Williams in 2003.

Seahawks trade for special teamer

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks kicked off OTAs Tuesday, and traded for a new player on Wednesday. The Athletic reports that Seattle is sending a conditional future seventh-round pick to the New York Jets for wide receiver Irv Charles.

While listed as a wide receiver, Charles has never made a catch in an NFL game. He's a career special teamer who served as a gunner in New York, but tore his ACL late in the 2024 season, and sat out all of 2025. Undrafted out of IUP in 2022, Charles has played in 25 career games.