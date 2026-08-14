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NFL preseason week 1 schedule, live updates: Tua Tagovailoa makes Falcons debut

Everything to know about Friday's preseason games right here

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Week 1 of the NFL season got underway Thursday night with six games and continues Friday night with three games: Dolphins at Commanders, Broncos at Falcons and Buccaneers at Jets. Quarterback is at the center of multiple games, including some team debuts. 

In Washington, Jayden Daniels won't be playing, but we will see Malik Willis get his first Dolphins preseason snaps. Miami made 13 draft picks this year, so there will be plenty of youngsters looking to impress, too. Washington, meanwhile, will play first-round pick Sonny Styles.

In Atlanta, Tua Tagovailoa gets another chance to put his best foot forward in the Falcons' quarterback battle with Michael Penix Jr.. still out as he comes back from last season's knee injury. Bo Nix won't play for Denver, but the AFC runners-up will play the rest of their available starters. On paper, that means it'll be a tough test for Tagovailoa; Denver had one of the NFL's best defenses last year.

In New York, rookie Cade Klubnik will get some spotlight as Geno Smith sits with reported foot soreness. Baker Mayfield will not play for the Buccaneers.

Stay right here as we follow along all night!

Preseason week 1 schedule

Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals 16, Detroit Lions 14 
Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Green Bay Packers 9 
New England Patriots 13, Indianapolis Colts 13
Los Angeles Chargers 27, Houston Texans 7
Arizona Cardinals 27, Las Vegas Raiders 14
Tennessee Titans 19, San Francisco 49ers 13

Friday
Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 7 p.m.
Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7 p.m.

Saturday
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m.

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Garrett Wilson, Courtland Sutton making plays

We're only a few minutes into this 7 p.m. ET preseason triple-header, but the pass catchers are showing out. Garrett Wilson shows some major strength at the catch point.

And in Atlanta, Courtland Sutton made ANOTHER ridiculous catch.

 
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Oh my goodness, Caleb Douglas! ... and De'Von Achane caps off the drive

The rookie wide receiver has been impressing, but this catch is on another level.

There are opportunities aplenty among Dolphins pass catchers, and Douglas will look to make the most of his.

De'Von Achane scored a short touchdown. Good start for the Dolphins' starting offense.

 
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Courtland Sutton in midseason form

Courtland Sutton is coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and it's plays like these that have gotten him there.

No Bo Nix for Denver tonight, but Jarrett Stidham was sharp on the opening drive, and Adam Prentice scored from 1 yard out. Not the best start for Atlanta's defense.
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