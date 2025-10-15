Through six weeks of the NFL season, it's hard to find a team who doesn't have a serious question mark. Two weeks ago, we would've been raving about the undefeated Eagles and Bills. Now both teams have lost two straight games. How about Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, one of the preseason favorites? With Jackson having been out each of the last two weeks, Baltimore enters its bye week 1-5 and is in serious danger of missing the postseason. Even the three-time defending AFC champion Chiefs aren't immune. They sit 3-3 heading into a Week 7 home date with AFC rival Las Vegas, though Kansas City is the largest favorite of the week at -11.5.

Which teams would you take today to make the Super Bowl? Before the contenders start to separate from the pretenders, unpredictability in the NFL will continue to reign supreme. Week 7's 15 game slate should tell us plenty.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 7 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2024-25 season with a 190-95 record on straight-up NFL betting picks (69%) and was profitable for bettors. He's 60-32-1 (65%) on straight-up picks so far this season.

Top Week 7 NFL picks

After diving into all 15 games on the NFL Week 7 schedule, Cohen likes the Vikings (+1.5, 43.5) to send the defending champion Eagles to their third straight loss.

"I think it's fair to call this game a must win for Philadelphia coming off two straight losses. We've already seen one Eastern Pennsylvania team fire a successful head coach (Penn State, James Franklin), and while I don't think Nick Sirianni's job is in imminent danger considering he most recently won the Super Bowl, a third straight loss will turn up the heat a bit. Coming off a bye week and with a brutal stretch ahead, this game might be a must win for Minnesota as well. This is the type of game where I would bet both sides +7.5 at something like -125 odds and prepare for a close game no matter who wins. My coin flip says Philly's misery continues for another week. Vikings 23, Eagles 21". See his other Week 7 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 7 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is picking one game to fly over the projected total.

Who wins every Week 7 NFL game, and which game is a must bet for the over? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 7 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who has nailed 65% of his NFL straight-up picks this season, and find out.