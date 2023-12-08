As we march deeper into December, injuries will play an even bigger factor as teams vie for playoff positioning. That fact was reinforced Monday night when the Jaguars sustained injuries to both quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wideout Christian Kirk during their overtime loss to the Bengals.

Jacksonville is one of several teams that are currently facing an uphill battle as far as injuries are concerned. The Eagles, for example, are dealing with some notable injuries involving running back D'Andre Swift and tight end Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia is hoping to have both players in uniform for Sunday night's huge NFC East game against the rival Cowboys.

Here's a rundown of each NFL team's injury news at the start of the work week.

Buccaneers at Falcons



Atlanta's top two cornerbacks, Jeff Okudah (ankle) and A.J. Terrell (concussion), were limited during Wednesday's practice. Wideout Mack Hollins (ankle) was a full practice participant.

Linebacker Nate Landman (knee) and offensive lineman Kaleb McGary did not practice after both players were unable to finish Sunday's win over the Jets.

Lions at Bears

D'Onta Foreman (ankle) was a full practice participant. For the Lions, rookie QB Hendon Hooker and linebacker Alex Anzalone (hand) were able to practice in full. Center Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriquez (ankle) were limited.

Colts at Bengals

There is no return timetable for running back Jonathan Taylor, who had thumb surgery last week. Offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) dit not practice, while DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder) was full.

Battered and bruised for the better part of a month, the Bengals had a relatively clean injury report on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Jonah Williams returned to practice in a limited capacity, while DE Sam Hubbard received a veteran's day off.

Jaguars at Browns

Trevor Lawrence did not practice as he continues to deal with a high-ankle sprain suffered during Monday night's loss to Cincinnati. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said the team won't sacrifice the health of any player -- Lawrence included -- for one game. Lawrence said on Wednesday that he feels "a lot better" than he did on Monday night while adding that he is thankful the injury wasn't more serious.

Lawrence's backup, C.J. Beathard, was limited on Wednesday as he is dealing with a shoulder injury. Kirk, who injured his groin early in Monday night's loss, did not practice.

For the Browns, cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) returned to practice as a limited participant. Ward has been inactive for each of Cleveland's last two games. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was limited as he continues to try working his way out of the league's concussion protocol. Running back Kareem Hunt (groin) and wideout Amari Cooper (concussion, ribs) did not practice.

Panthers at Saints

Adam Thielen (rest) was the only Panthers player who did not practice on Wednesday. Tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) and defensive backs Jaycee Horn (hamstring), Vonn Bell (shoulder) and Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) were limited.

For the Saints, defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), quarterback Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), defensive end Cameron Jordan (ankle), safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (knee) and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) did not practice on Wednesday. Quarterback Derek Carr (concussion/rib/right shoulder), tight end Juwan Johnson (quadricep), center Erik McCoy (shoulder), offensive guard Andrus Peat (shoulder) and linebacker Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique) were limited.

Texans at Jets

Houston, who recently lost wideout Tank Dell for the season, had a host of players on Wednesday's injury report. On a positive note, Denzel Perryman (knee) was a full practice participant. Pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. (shoulder), wideout Noah Brown (knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) and tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) were limited. Linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (shoulder) were among the Texans players who did not practice.

Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) did not practice, which isn't terribly concerning given that Wednesday is sometimes used as a rest day for veteran players. Running back Breece Hall did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to work through his ankle injury. Offensive tackles Mekhi Becton (knee) and Billy Turner finger), linebacker Quincy Williams (knee) and tight end Tyler Conklin (hamstring) were limited.

Rams at Ravens

For the Rams, tight end Tyler Higbee (neck), linebacker Michael Hoecht (knee), linebacker Byron Young (knee) and safety Quentin Lake (hamstring) did not practice. Wide receiver Puka Nacua was a limited participant with his shoulder injury.

Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman did not practice as he is dealing with an illness. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) was a full practice participant, while defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (concussion) and linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) were limited.

Vikings at Raiders

Minnesota received a huge boost Wednesday when All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson was a full practice participant for the first time since during his hamstring back in Week 5. It appears that, barring a setback, Jefferson will be in uniform when Minnesota takes on the Raiders this weekend.

Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby did not practice Wednesday with his knee injury, nor did offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder). Defensive back Brandon Facyson (shin) and linebacker Kana'i Mauga (knee) were limited.

Seahawks at 49ers

Running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle), safety Jamal Adams (knee), defensive end Leonard Williams (ankle) and cornerback Tre Brown (heel) did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive guard Anthony Bradford (knee), offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), wide receiver Jake Bobo (knee/shoulder) and center Evan Brown (thumb).

Defensive end Arik Armstead (foot/knee), offensive guard Spencer Burford (knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle), cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (hamstring) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was limited with a rib injury.

Bills at Chiefs

Buffalo actually received good news Wednesday as far as injuries are concerned. Josh Allen (right shoulder), tight ends Dalton Kincaid (thumb) and Dawson Knox (wrist), defensive end Leonard Floyd (wrist), and defensive backs Kaiir Elam (ankle), Dane Jackson (concussion) and Taylor Rapp (neck) were all full practice participants.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), safety Bryan Cook (ankle), offensive tackle Donovan Smith (neck) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion) did not practice Wednesday. Running back Jerick McKinnon was limited with his groin issue. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was listed on the injury report with a pectoral injury, but he was a full participant.

Broncos at Chargers

Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (elbow), offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (back), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ribs), cornerback Patrick Surtain II (knee) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (back) were all limited participants Wednesday.

Chargers offensive tackle Zack Bailey (back), cornerback Deane Leonard (ankle/heel), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Justin Hollins (chest), defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (knee), wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee), offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (wrist) and tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) were limited participants.

Eagles at Cowboys

Philadelphia received some good news Wednesday from an injury standpoint. D'Andre Swift was not mentioned on the team's injury report, while tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm) was a full practice participant.

Running back Rico Dowdle was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury. Tight end Peyton Hendershot was a full participant with his ankle injury.