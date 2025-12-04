The significant movement in Week 14 lines from the Week 13 lookahead spreads comes in with teams that played on Thanksgiving, where the Cowboys went from catching six points in Detroit to only three-point underdogs, while the Chiefs are now laying 3.5 points against the Texans after sitting at -5.5 on the lookahead. Both moves can be at least somewhat credited to injuries, as both the Lions and Chiefs are dealing with significant offensive line injuries while Amon-Ra St. Brown's availability this week is up in the air.

As we look ahead to Week 15, we see a number of interesting divisional matchups in the AFC that include Bills at Patriots, Bengals at Ravens and Chargers at Chiefs. We also have a massive NFC showdown with playoff implications at the Lions travel to face the Rams, while Packers-Broncos and Colts-Seahawks could have a major impact on the playoff races in both conferences.

What line moves can we predict this week? Let's take a look at the Week 15 lookahead lines at DraftKings and then share our best bets to lock in early.

Week 15 lookahead lines

Falcons at Buccaneers (-6), 44.5

Bills at Patriots (-1.5), 47.5

Browns at Bears (-7.5), 39.5

Chargers at Chiefs (-4.5), 44.5

Raiders at Eagles (-12.5), 40.5

Jets at Jaguars (-9.5), 43.5

Commanders (-2.5) at Giants, 47.5

Cardinals at Texans (-7), 42.5

Ravens (-2.5) at Bengals, 51.5

Titans at 49ers (-12.5), 44.5

Panthers (-2.5) at Saints, 39.5

Packers (-1.5) at Broncos, 42.5

Colts at Seahawks (-3.5), 46.5

Lions at Rams (-4.5), 50.5

Vikings at Cowboys (-7), 46.5

Dolphins at Steelers (-3), 43.5

Week 15 lookahead picks

Packers at Broncos

I have had trouble buying in on the Broncos being a legitimate contender, as Denver's eight-game winning streak has included one-point wins against the Commanders and Giants, a two-point win against the Jets and three-point wins against the Texans, Raiders and Chiefs before the bye. That Houston win was the game where C.J. Stroud suffered a concussion and Davis Mills had to throw the ball 30 times, while the Chiefs win looked great at the time but they've continued to not look as good as expected since. All that said, the Packers are a team that seems capable of losing or winning against anyone. In Denver, where the Broncos have yet to lose this season, I think this game needs to be pick 'em at worst and potentially have the Broncos as slight favorites, and there is more potential for the Packers to stumble versus the Bears this week than the Broncos to come up short against the Raiders.

Colts at Seahawks

A few weeks ago, I thought the market was selling the Colts short when it put them near the bottom of the group of 10 or so teams that had a claim to be considered best in the league. Now that Daniel Jones is playing through a leg fracture and Sauce Gardner is dealing with a calf injury, I am aligned with where the market was a few weeks ago. That makes the Colts a step below a Seahawks team that is tied for the top spot in my power ratings, and going on the road in an outdoor environment makes this even tougher for Indy. It's possible results shake out this week that allow us to take the Seahawks at -3, but I'm worried this one is going to reopen a few points higher and want to get it now.

Vikings at Cowboys

We picked on the Vikings last week, and I'm going to do it again here. We don't have any indication J.J. McCarthy is an NFL quarterback, so even though the market has the Vikings favored at home against the Commanders this week, there is potential for another dud to severely adjust the market's rating on Minnesota. If that's the case and they start getting treated at the level of a team like the Browns, who are 7.5-point underdogs in Chicago on this slate, the Vikings have a chance to climb to double-digit underdogs against one of the hottest teams in the league, particularly if the Cowboys can pull off another upset on Thursday and tally a third straight win against a supposed Super Bowl contender.

Other notes: The 49ers aren't playing this week, but there's the potential for the Titans to look so bad on the road in Cleveland that San Francisco could move from -12.5 to -14 or higher on the reopen ... The Panthers are also off this week, so I'm not sure they'll rise from -2.5 at New Orleans, but if the Saints fall flat against a Bucs team that has struggled recently, that could surely get to -3 ... The Cardinals seem to be a bit high as seven-point underdogs in Houston considering how explosive the offense has looked, but it's going to take a surprise effort against the Rams to move that line off the 7 when it reopens ahead of the Texans' showdown with the Chiefs on Sunday night.