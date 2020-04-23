Rams draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Los Angeles' Round 2-3 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Rams are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Rams are one of several teams to enter draft day without a first-round pick, having used theirs in the blockbuster trade to land Jalen Ramsey. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time, and you'll also be able to watch CBS Sports HQ's live analysis as the draft unfolds throughout the weekend.

Los Angeles Rams 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
252

257*

384

3104^

4126

6199

7234

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Get live coverage on every pick, plus instant grades and analysis from our NFL experts. Follow our Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker now!

Los Angeles Rams 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 57 acquired as part of Brandin Cooks trade

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW