The NFC Championship game is set to be one for the ages between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. The Eagles are seeking their second Super Bowl appearance in three years while the Commanders are in the conference title game for the first time since the 1991 season.

This is the first time a conference championship game has featured both teams from the NFC East since 1986, two of the richest franchises in the league in Philadelphia and Washington. There is star power all over the field for Philadelphia, and the rookie quarterback who is already a superstar in Jayden Daniels. While this game isn't as powerful as the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bills, this one is highly anticipated in its own right.

Who are the five most important players in this game? Naturally, the quarterbacks are set to take center stage -- but for different reasons.

The best player on the field in Sunday's NFC Championship is Barkley, who is in the midst of a historic season. Barkley was the ninth player to have a 2,000-yard rushing season and is carrying over that success into the playoffs, having 324 yards and two touchdowns (6.4 yards per carry).

Barkley has two rushing touchdowns over 60+ yards in the playoffs -- and six for the season. He's a home run threat every time he touches the ball and is going for some history in the process. Barkley is 171 rushing yards away from being the first player to rush for 2,500 yards in a season (regular season and playoffs) -- and he has 296 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns this season against the Commanders.

The Commanders have to stop Barkley to have any chance of winning.

Washington doesn't have an elite defense, yet has a future Hall of Famer in Wagner leading the unit. Wagner is still playing at an All-Pro level at 34 years old, having 132 tackles and four passes defended while playing all 17 games. He has 16 tackles and a fumble recovery in two playoff games.

The Commanders were 23rd in points allowed per possession (2.25) and 21st in yards allowed per possession (32.3) this season. Those numbers would be way worse if Wagner wasn't there, the one player in the run defense who can stop Barkley from getting to the second level.

A game-changer at wide receiver, Brown has been battling a knee injury over the past month that has significantly hindered his performance. This is atypical of Brown, a Second Team All-Pro selection in his three seasons with the Eagles.

Brown has three catches for 24 yards while being targeted 10 times this postseason. In five playoff games with the Eagles, Brown has 16 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown -- 96 of which came in Super Bowl LVII. He had just two catches for 14 yards in the divisional round win.

To get the passing game going, Brown will need to catch the balls that are thrown to him.

2. Jayden Daniels (Commanders)

If Barkley is the best player on the field, Daniels is the most dangerous. The quarterback who threw for five touchdowns in the Week 16 victory over the Eagles will need another masterful performance in order to get the Commanders to the Super Bowl. Daniels is certainly good enough to put the Commanders on his back.

The Eagles had their second-highest blitz rate of the season (36%) against Daniels in Week 16. Daniels went 10 of 15 for 173 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles' blitz and went 12 of 16 for 191 yards and a touchdown against the Lions' blitz last week. Probably isn't a good idea to blitz Daniels this week.

Already in the midst of the greatest rookie season in league history, Daniels has 567 passing yards, four touchdowns, 87 rushing yards, and zero turnovers in his two playoff games. He's the first rookie with 300+ yards of offense in multiple playoff games.

Daniels is the reason Washington is playing this week. He'll be instrumental in whether the Commanders win or lose too.

Hurts is thrust into the spotlight due to the knee injury he suffered in the divisional round victory over the Rams. Will that knee be 100% and how does it affect the Eagles' run game and his ability as a plus-one in that department?

Hurts was 3 of 3 for 19 yards after the injury occurred. He had one carry for -1 yards and took two sacks, including a safety as a result of holding on to the ball too long. The Eagles had 101 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per play after the injury, but the pass game was the biggest concern. Philadelphia had -1 passing yards and had -0.3 yards per attempt (sacks are factored into the net pass yards and attempts). A snow covered Lincoln Financial Field played a factor, but so too did a hobbled Hurts.

In the postseason, Hurts is 28 of 41 (68.3%) for 259 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (101.6 rating) -- having just 6.3 yards per attempt. He also has 106 rushing yards and a touchdown, but the game significantly changes if Hurts isn't a plus-one in the running game.

If the knee is good enough, the Eagles offense is significantly better. The run game could also run for 200+ yards again as well. Hurts' knee is the equalizer for Washington.