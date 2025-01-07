The New Orleans Saints have a long list of candidates they would like to interview for their next head coach. Drew Brees, the franchise's all-time passing leader and future Hall of Famer, already gave his input on who he wants as the team's next head coach.

"The first guy who comes to my mind is Aaron Glenn," Brees told USA Today's Saints Wire. "Arguably, one of the greatest defensive backs to ever play the game. I played against him, I was a teammate of his too. He's a leader of men. He garners a ton of respect. He knows the game. He is highly competitive."

Glenn is one of the candidates for the Saints head coaching job, and the former NFL cornerback already has connections to the organization. In addition to playing for the Saints, Glenn was the defensive backs coach for the Saints when Brees was the quarterback. He left New Orleans to become the Lions defensive coordinator in 2021.

In addition to Glenn, Brees also mentioned he would like to see Klint Kubiak get the job -- if the Saints were to go in house. In one year as the Saints offensive coordinator, the Saints were 23rd in points per possession and 18th in yards per possession.

The Saints have also reportedly requested permission to interview Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and are scheduled to interview interim head coach Darren Rizzi for the job. Kubiak's name has not been mentioned as a candidate.