During Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was benched. After initially being viewed as an injury, head coach Brian Flores revealed after the game that he made the switch to Ryan Fitzpatrick because Tagovailoa wasn't getting the job done.

"Tua wasn't injured," Flores said after the game. "We just felt like it was the best move at that point of the game. We had to get in two-minute mode, and we felt like [Fitzpatrick] gave us the best chance to win the game, and we had an opportunity at the end to tie it."

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson revealed how he would've handled the situation regarding Flores pulling Tagovailoa.

"You know what I'd be saying to Flores after the game," Samson said. "If (owner) Stephen Ross wasn't aware that this was happening, I'm walking into the locker room and shutting the door. I'm quietly and calmly saying 'Brian, what are you doing? We didn't talk about this. One more screw-up and your name is (Joe) Philbin.'"

Of course, Joe Philbin is the former Dolphins coach who was fired after leading the team to a 26-30 record over three seasons.

The move to bench Tua comes just weeks after Flores elected to make a change at quarterback heading into the team's bye week, which was very surprising at the time. Up to that point, Fitzpatrick had been playing well, leading the Dolphins to a 3-3 record and throwing the ball fairly well.

Samson didn't understand why Tagovailoa didn't stay in the game to learn how to deal with the adversity. Now, it'll be interesting to see if Tagovailoa remains the quarterback if the team begins struggling later this season.