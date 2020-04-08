Samson: Why it appears that Tom Brady had an issue with Bill Belichick

There has been a lot of talk about Tom Brady's decision to leave the New England Patriots throughout the offseason. On Wednesday, Brady was interview by Howard Stern just two days after penning a piece for the Players' Tribune about his free agency decision.

In Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson spoke on Brady's recent comments in both areas and how it appears that he may have had an issue with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

"Brady only mentioned Bill Belichick's name one time in that letter," Samson said. "It was so back-handed. He said that Bill Belichick didn't even call him when he was drafted. What happened is that he made it so obvious in this letter that he had a problem with Belichick and he had a problem with that relationship."

Brady also mentioned that he couldn't have been as good as he was without Belichick. However, Brady also said that Belichick wouldn't have been as good if he didn't have Brady as his quarterback.

Perhaps there was friction between Brady and Belichick during Brady's final days in New England. If that was true, like Samson believes, it could be one of the main reasons that Brady chose to sign with the Buccaneers last month.