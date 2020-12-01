Houston Texans star wide receiver Will Fuller revealed that he was suspended for six games by the NFL on Monday. The suspension is the result of a positive test regarding performance-enhancing drugs. Fuller apologized for the infraction, but in the process blamed his doctor.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson criticized Fuller for the positive test and scolded him for not going to the Texans team doctors before putting the substance into his body.

"Everyone has a list of what you can take and what you can't take," Samson said. "Don't go to anybody outside of the list without speaking to us first. You don't have to go to the team doctors, but what you do have to do is go to us and let us know who you're going to. Then let us know what's being prescribed before you take it. Check it out and make sure. Every player knows this."

In addition to Fuller, Texans cornerback Bradley Roby was also suspended six games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Like Fuller, Roby took to social media to apologize for the mistake.

Samson believes that players like Fuller go to non-team doctors because they already have a suspicion that he substance is something that is going to come up as a violation.