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🤯 Five things to know Thursday

🤘 Do not miss this: Time for Texas to shine

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I'm not sure if you've heard, but there's a college football game in Austin, Texas, this weekend: No. 1 Ohio State will take on No. 4 Texas in a showcase of two blue-blood juggernauts.

This is now the third consecutive season Texas has faced Ohio State -- and it lost the first two meetings. Hoping to remedy that, the Horns paid a pretty penny for a roster that blends experience with elite skill at every position.

In that way, many similarities match the 2024 Ohio State team that won the national championship. Now, as our own Shehan Jeyarajah explains, it's time for Steve Sarkisian to deliver on all the hype.

Jeyarajah: "In so many ways, Ohio State is the model for Texas' strategy. Two years ago, the Buckeyes managed to retain several key defensive playmakers and added key transfers on offense to surround returning stars Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson. The group ultimately barnstormed its way to the national championship behind one of the most impressive playoff performances in history."

All eyes will be on Arch Manning Saturday as he tries to redeem himself following a bad outing in Columbus last year. Our own Matt Zenitz spoke to NFL scouts about Manning's development, and one gave a very blunt review of the tape.

"If you watch the Ohio State game (last year), he looked terrible and looked scared and timid but then towards the end of the year, he started playing better."

All that said, Manning lands comfortably inside the top 10 of our CFB QB Power Rankings. Of course, he is one spot behind Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin. (Side note: How about UMass QB Pop Watson cracking the top 15!)

As if you needed another reason to watch this game, the updated CBS Sports 138 was just released, with Texas and Ohio State occupying the top two spots.

🏈 NFL QB Power Rankings

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Who is the best quarterback in the NFL entering the 2026 season? It's a good question -- especially since reigning MVP Matthew Stafford is 38 years old and Patrick Mahomes is recovering from two torn ligaments in his knee.

Our own Garrett Podell tried his hand at ranking all 32 starters in our Week 1 NFL QB Power Rankings, and there were some tough calls at the top. For now, Stafford maintains his spot atop the league, but it's interesting that Mahomes remains above Josh Allen despite a disappointing 2025 campaign in Kansas City.

If Allen ever wants to take the crown, he'll have to deliver when it matters most.

Podell: "[Allen] enters his ninth NFL season in 2026 as the owner of the most total touchdowns in a player's first nine seasons already with 301. He's the only player in NFL history with 25-plus passing touchdowns and 12-plus rushing touchdowns in a season, and Allen has accomplished the feat in each of the last three years. All that's missing is the playoff success, something he's very much responsible for after committing a playoff career-high four turnovers in the AFC divisional round loss at the Denver Broncos."

Here's a very quick look at the complete rankings:

16. Jalen Hurts, Eagles

17. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

18. Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

19. Daniel Jones, Colts

20. C.J. Stroud, Texans

One quarterback who did not make the list was J.J. McCarthy. That's not surprising given that Kyler Murray was named the Vikings starter in training camp, but it was a bit surprising to see McCarthy listed as the third-string QB on the initial depth chart.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚽ UCL: AS Roma at Fenerbahce, 12:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚽ UCL: RB Leipzig at Como, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🎾 US Open: Women's semifinals, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Florida A&M at No. 7 Miami, 8 p.m. on ACC Network

🏈 49ers vs. Rams, 8:35 p.m on Netflix