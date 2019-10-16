Steelers' Mason Rudolph clears concussion protocol, setting up Week 8 return vs. Dolphins

Mason Rudolph has cleared concussion protocol and can now return to his starting spot under center, the Steelers announced on Wednesday. The second-year quarterback suffered a vicious hit against the Ravens in Week 5 that knocked him out cold and kept him sidelined for Pittsburgh's Week 6 contest with the Chargers.

Things were seemingly heading in this positive direction dating back to last week when Rudolph was spotted with the team on the practice field, despite ultimately being inactive last week. Prior to Rudolph clearing concussion protocol on Wednesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said he was progressing well and noted he would have been a full participant had the team practiced.

The 2018 third-round pick's absence wasn't felt too harshly as the Steelers were able to beat the Chargers rather easily in Week 6 with rookie Devlin Hodges under center. That said, Tomlin made it clear that Rudolph is the starter upon his return.

"Yes. If that makes you guys feel good," Tomlin said when directly asked if Rudolph would be the starter, via the team website. "He is our quarterback when he clears the protocol. It's as simple as that. Appreciate the efforts of Duck and so forth, but as soon as he is ready to go, he is ready to go."

Rudolph was thrust into the starting spot after veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury. In the four games played (three starts) for Pittsburgh this season, Rudolph has been able to complete 67% of his passes for 646 yards, seven touchdowns and two picks with a 102.5 rating.

The Steelers are currently in the midst of their bye week and players don't return to the office until Monday, so Rudolph will have extra time to rest up before taking on the Dolphins on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8.