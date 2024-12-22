The Pittsburgh Steelers may be getting an ideal gift on Christmas Day. George Pickens, the Steelers' top wideout who has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, has a "real chance" of facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, according to Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin.

Pittsburgh has lost two of its last three games without Pickens, who sustained the injury during practice prior to the Steelers' Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers defeated the Browns without Pickens, but they fell last Sunday in Philadelphia and in Baltimore in Week 16. The offense failed to score over 20 points in both games.

Along with Pickens, Tomlin said that backup quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal), starting safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring), starting cornerback Donte Jackson (back) and starting defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (groin) all have a real shot playing this week. Each player was inactive during Saturday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.

"They have a real chance," Tomlin said, via the Tribune-Review. "All will have an opportunity to play this week. We'll see where the week leads us."

Tomlin labeled starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (knee) and reserve receiver/special teams ace Ben Skowronek (hip) as questionable for Wednesday while adding that it will be difficult for both players to play on a short week. Porter and Skowronek exited Saturday's game after getting hurt.

"I just don't have a lot of new information on those guys given that we just played last night," Tomlin said. "We're still in the process of assessing those things. Anybody that did make it out of that stadium yesterday on a four-day turnaround is probably going to have a difficult time showing for this one."

Pittsburgh (10-5) is hoping to get back on track after losing consecutive games for the second time this year. The Steelers clinched a playoff berth in Week 15 but missed a chance to lock up their first AFC North division title since 2020 on Saturday. Pittsburgh can still win the North if it is able to win its final two games against Kansas City and Cincinnati.

The return of Elliott would also be a significant boost for Pittsburgh's defense. Without Elliott, the Steelers' gave up three Lamar Jackson touchdown passes on Saturday. They also allowed Derrick Henry to rumble for 162 yards on 24 carries.

"It's concerning, certainly," Tomlin said of his defense's tackling issues on Saturday, via PennLive. "We've got to be better."