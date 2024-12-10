The future is quickly looking brighter for the Cincinnati Bengals, who have been mired in a disappointing season so far. Cincinnati kept its playoff hopes alive after defeating the Cowboys on Monday night. After the game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gave an optimistic response when asked about receiver Tee Higgins' future with the team.

Higgins is playing this season under the franchise tag after he and the Bengals were unable to come to terms on an extension this past offseason. Burrow, though, feels that things will be different this time around.

"We don't know, but those discussions are ongoing," Burrow said. "I'm confident that I think we're gonna be able to do what it takes to bring Tee back. I know that I'm gonna do what it takes to get him back, and so is he. We've had those talks. Those are gonna be off-season discussions, but I think we're excited about that opportunity."

Burrow's comments made their way back to Higgins, who said he never ruled out returning to Cincinnati. Higgins did reportedly request a trade after the Bengals initially franchise tagged him last offseason.

"That's cool. That would be exciting to return here and what not," Higgins said. "Shout out Joe."

When asked if it's feasible for the Bengals to keep Burrow, Higgins and fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins said that is "a question for upstairs. I've got no clue."

Chase, who leads the NFL this season with 15 touchdown receptions, is also due for a new deal and is expected to be compensated as one of (if not the) highest-paid players at his position. Higgins' projected market value is $18.8 million per year over five years, according to Spotrac. That's a bargain for a player of Higgins' caliber.

A two-time 1,000-yard receiver, Higgins was part of Burrow's 2020 draft class. The two have played an integral role in the franchise's rise from a last-place team to a perennial AFC contender. Burrow, who is enjoying his best season to date, knows what Higgins' presence means for him and his teammates.

"You feel his presence when he's out there," Burrow said. "You feel how it affects a defense. You feel how it affects the defensive coordinator's calls. Even if he's not super productive on a night, teams have to worry about him. ... A defense is worried about him, and you feel that."

While they're not out of the woods, Bengals fans who were worried about losing Higgins can breathe a little sigh of relief. Higgins wants to stay, and the team's franchise quarterback is going to do his part to make that happen.