Texans vs. Titans odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven computer model

An AFC South battle to take over the division lead is on tap between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is 8-5 overall and 4-2 at home, while Houston is 8-5 overall and 3-3 on the road. This is the first of two meetings between the teams in the next three weeks. The Titans are going for their fifth consecutive victory. The Texans had won four of five before a home loss to the Broncos last week. Tennessee is favored by three points in the latest Titans vs. Texans odds, while the over-under is set at 50.5. Before entering any Texans vs. Titans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 15 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Titans vs. Texans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was all tied up 21-21 at the half for Tennessee and Oakland last week, but Tennessee stepped up in the second half. The Titans blew past Oakland and shut the Raiders out after halftime en route to a 42-21 win. Among those leading the charge for the Titans was A.J. Brown, who caught five passes for 153 yards and two TDs. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Brown's 91-yard scoring reception in the second quarter.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns and Derrick Henry ran for two scores. Tennessee finished with 552 yards, the franchise's second-most since the merger in 1970.

The Titans are second in the NFL in scoring with Tannehill at quarterback at 31.4 points per game. They are 6-1 since he took over as the starting QB. His passer rating of 118.5 leads all NFL quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, Houston was upset by Denver at home, falling 38-24. Deshaun Watson accumulated 292 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs, while DeAndre Hopkins caught seven passes for 120 yards and one TD. Those performances filled up the stat sheets, but the Texans were down 28 points at halftime.

In Houston's previous game, the Texans took down the Patriots 28-22, for their first win over New England since 2010.

The Titans come into the matchup boasting the fourth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 16. Henry has 13 of those. But the Texans enter the game with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the league.

So who wins Texans vs. Titans? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Texans vs. Titans spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks.