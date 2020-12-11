Taking a look at the Tennessee Titans' injury report from the past couple days, one might be worried about a certain star wide receiver's status for the team's upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But according to a report from Adam Caplan, there's nothing to worry about when it comes to A.J. Brown.

Despite not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, Brown is still expected to play in the Titans' Week 14 game against the Jags, per Caplan, who notes that the Titans are "just being smart with him." Brown has so far been listed as a non-participant with an ankle injury for this week's practices, but the most recent reports haven't described his ankle as being anything beyond simply sore.

Brown has 44 catches for 725 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games so far this season. His target and receptions per game numbers have jumped a bit from last year, while his otherworldly efficiency has come down a touch. The emergence of fourth-year wideout Corey Davis as a consistent threat across from Brown has allowed the Titans to remain one of the league's most efficient passing offenses, while Derrick Henry has continued to sprinkle in blow-up running performances throughout the season as well.

On Sunday against the Jaguars, the Titans are likely to find offensive success however they decide they want to get it. Jacksonville ranks 31st in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, with the 23rd-ranked unit against the pass and 31st-ranked group against the run. It's entirely possible that even if he does play, Brown is not quite as involved as he usually is, simply because the Titans may not need him to be.