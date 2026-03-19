When the Tennessee Titans unveiled their new uniforms last week, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that there was a small error on the helmet, and now, the team is going to have to fix it.

The subtle mistake came on the team's new logo, which is featured on both sides of the helmet. As it turns out, the logo on the helmet didn't exactly match up with the logo that was released by the team.

The Titans shared a picture of the new logo just minutes after their new uniform was released.

One thing you'll notice on this logo is that if you look at the two bottom stars, both of them are tilted inward so that their top point is aimed at the top star.

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The team's new white helmet prominently features the logo, but there's one problem: Someone didn't get the memo that the stars are supposed to be tilted. The logo on the new helmet feature two stars that were NOT tilted. Instead, the top point on each of the two bottom stars both face straight up.

The logo on the Titans' helmet had a small mistake Titans

This might not sound like a huge issue, but when you run a mult-billion dollar NFL franchise that just spent millions of dollars on a uniform redesign, you want to make sure you get everything right, but that wasn't the case here.

In the photo below, you can see what the two logos look like next to each other (We've inserted a thin red line on the top of the left lower star so you can see just how misaligned the helmet star is).

The logo on the right is what the logo should look like. Titans

According to The Tennessean, "the mistake was the result of incorrect decals being sent to the team for marketing purposes." But that might be sugarcoating it, because it seems like the mistake went further than that. It wasn't just the decals at the helmet unveiling that ended up being incorrect. The team also sold mini-helmets that had the same incorrect alignment.

The team told the The Tennessean that any fans who have merchandise that has the incorrect logo will be allowed to exchange it for a product that has the correct logo. Of course, the better play here might be just to keep the mistake helmet as a collector's item.

The Titans will be fixing the helmet decal so that it matches what the logo looks like in all other spots.

If you haven't seen Tennessee's new uniform yet, you can check it out below.

The Titans went with a total re-brand that pays homage to their days as the Houston Oilers and you can read more about their new look here.