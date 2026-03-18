Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 There hasn't been much drama around the first pick of the NFL Draft in recent years, and that doesn't change in 2026. Mendoza has probably already started looking at houses in the Las Vegas area.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets were active on defense in free agency, but that won't stop them from adding another talented piece to the unit. Reese is the defender with the highest ceiling in this class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd We have a trade! I don't know how many moves we'll see this year, but the Commanders address their pass rush by moving up from No. 7 to grab Bailey. He's the most ready-made pure pass rusher in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 I want it on the record that my last mock was the first time I had seen Love go to the Titans at No. 4, and I've seen it a lot since. Am I a trendsetter? No, it's just a pick that makes more sense as the process goes along. The Titans look to surround Cam Ward with talent, fix the run game and take one of the best players in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st A running back followed by a safety in the top five! Positional value goes out the window a bit in a class without no-doubt elite talent at premium positions, and the Giants' defense will be a lot better with Downs in it.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Browns have two first-round picks, and I'm confident one will be used on an offensive lineman and the other on a receiver. The order is up for debate. Here, I have Cleveland taking advantage of the fact that no tackle has come off the board, so it gets its first choice.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Commanders Round 1 - Pick 7 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 7th It makes sense for the Cardinals to trade down and acquire picks. This is a rebuild, and they'd much rather have more picks in next year's draft, when the QB pool is expected to be much deeper. As for Freeling, I love his ceiling as a left tackle, so the Cardinals take a swing on a potential long-term protector for their future QB.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd I didn't have Delane going in the top 10 in my first two mocks, but he's the best corner in the class, and those don't usually last long. The Saints take the local product to upgrade their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Travis Kelce isn't getting younger, Rashee Rice is hard to count on, and Xavier Worthy hasn't exactly lit the world on fire. You've signed Kenneth Walker III; now it's time to upgrade the WR position and give Patrick Mahomes as many weapons as possible.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Is Fano a right tackle? Is he a guard? I can't answer with certainty, but what I know beyond a shadow of a doubt is that the Bengals need to get better along the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Miami kid who played at Miami gets drafted by Miami. Sure, it won't help him experience the world, but it will help the Dolphins' defensive line. I understand the concerns about Bain's arm length, and while there's some validity to them, I'm not scared. T. rex had short arms, but that didn't stop other dinosaurs from running like hell when he came through looking to eat, did it?

Round 1 - Pick 12 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 One of the combine's biggest stars puts on the most recognizable star in sports, as the Cowboys add a very intriguing talent to their defense.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 This is not fair. I'm mad at myself for doing this. Giving Sean McVay a player like Makai Lemon should not be legal, but it's not my fault. There were 12 other teams in this mock that had a chance to take him, and none did.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st We've reached the point where I've seen Ioane mocked to the Ravens so many times (including by me!) that I'm convinced there's no way it actually happens in the draft. If for no other reason, Baltimore might worry people would think it just picked who the public told it to.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th I've heard a lot of different opinions on Faulk, from where he's best suited to play to how effective he'll be at either position. I remain a fan and believe he has the potential to be a damn good player, and the Bucs' pass rush can use more of those.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 The Jets used their first pick to add to their defensive haul of the offseason. Now it's time to use their second to add another weapon on offense. Tight end may not be the most pressing need, but Sadiq will help Geno Smith and whoever eventually replaces him.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th It may not be Miller, but given everything that's happened in Detroit this offseason, it feels like offensive tackle is the most likely position here. Miller is a plus athlete who has shown the ability to excel in pass protection. He's also one of the few OT prospects in this class worthy of a pick this early, with a clear tackle frame.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd This is another pick that's been mocked repeatedly. I genuinely feel bad for Vikings fans because they see a new mock, get excited to click on it to find out who their team is taking, and it's, "Oh, Thieneman again. Neat." I nearly considered mixing it up for that reason alone! But I didn't. Sorry.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Panthers signed Rasheed Walker to a one-year deal to serve as Ikem Ekwonu's replacement for 2026, but that shouldn't stop them from addressing the offensive line in the draft. Lomu is a talented player who could start at tackle or possibly kick inside to guard. Either way, a better offensive line improves the entire offense.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys address the defense again after picking up Sonny Styles, this time selecting Texas A&M's Howell to help the pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Yes, this would be the third time the Steelers have taken a tackle in the first round in the last four years, but I'm ready to consider the possibility of moving on from Broderick Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers' run defense wasn't a huge problem last year, but it's an area they could improve, and McDonald helps immediately. He's not likely to develop into a great pass rusher, but he's not a zero in that department.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The looming possibility of an A.J. Brown trade could change things for the Eagles here, but he's still in Philly, so the bigger need is adding to the pass rush. You don't often get a chance to draft a proven veteran like the 25-year-old Mesidor! Yes, he's old for a rookie, but he's also a good player.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 I tipped my hand on Cleveland's second pick earlier, and Tyson is one of the more interesting prospects in the class. He has good size, hands and speed, and he's shown an ability to line up at different spots. The bigger questions are about his health, as he's been dinged up throughout his college career.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears began overhauling their defense this offseason and could target any number of players here. One of the biggest problems this unit had last year was stopping the run, and Woods should help there while also offering the potential to collapse the pocket against the pass.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 The Bills took a big swing on DJ Moore to address their needs at receiver, but this offense still lacks a prototypical big-bodied X, and I think everyone in Buffalo is ready to move on from the Keon Coleman experiment. Boston isn't flashy, but he's polished and gives Buffalo a lot of what its receiving corps is missing.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zion Young EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 10th Young is one of the players I'm most excited about when it comes to the possibilities. He's one of the younger edge prospects in the class, but he has good size and length and leaves plenty to dream on. It's a bit of a boom-or-bust profile, but that's something I'm more than happy to take a swing on if I'm San Francisco this late in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Gennings Dunker IOL Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 8th Dunker could work out at tackle in the NFL, or he could be better suited inside at guard. Either way, the Texans can use him. Plus, you can sell mullet wigs at games.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Chiefs took a receiver with their first pick and now look to help replace Trent McDuffie (whom they traded to acquire this pick). McCoy didn't play in 2025 and didn't work out at the combine. He was incredible in 2024, though, and may have been the No. 1 CB in this class if not for his torn ACL. This could be a steal for the Chiefs.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Given the moves the Dolphins have made this offseason, this looks like a team doing its damnedest to give itself a chance at an early pick next year in a deeper QB pool. Terrell is one of my favorite players in the class and fills one of many glaring needs, but he alone shouldn't prove to be a serious hindrance to No. 1 pick contention in 2027.

Round 1 - Pick 31 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 6th After his 2024 season, Parker was seen as a player who could be a top-five pick. A more ordinary 2025 significantly muted those expectations, but there's still plenty to like.