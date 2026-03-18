Fornelli's 2026 NFL mock draft 3.0: Cardinals trade out of top 5 as teams eye potentially elite 2027 QB class
Free agency was supposed to clarify things. It didn't. Teams are still guessing -- and so is this mock.
We've been through the NFL Scouting Combine and watched teams sign free agents. Theoretically, the draft picture should be clearer. Needs should be more glaring.
Except there's one little problem: this season's NFL free agency class is roughly the same strength as the draft class. I see teams signing free agents, and I can't tell whether they're filling a hole or simply adding a body to the mix. Even if it's somewhere in between, teams still prefer to draft long-term answers at positions of need after signing temporary solutions, so I'm not sure how much will truly change between now and the first night of the draft.
For now, my latest mock draft remains a slightly more educated, but still cloudy, guess.
Tank for Arch? Dolphins join top five contenders for No. 1 2027 NFL Draft pick after Jaylen Waddle trade
Carter Bahns
NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
There hasn't been much drama around the first pick of the NFL Draft in recent years, and that doesn't change in 2026. Mendoza has probably already started looking at houses in the Las Vegas area.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Jets were active on defense in free agency, but that won't stop them from adding another talented piece to the unit. Reese is the defender with the highest ceiling in this class.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
We have a trade! I don't know how many moves we'll see this year, but the Commanders address their pass rush by moving up from No. 7 to grab Bailey. He's the most ready-made pure pass rusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
I want it on the record that my last mock was the first time I had seen Love go to the Titans at No. 4, and I've seen it a lot since. Am I a trendsetter? No, it's just a pick that makes more sense as the process goes along. The Titans look to surround Cam Ward with talent, fix the run game and take one of the best players in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
A running back followed by a safety in the top five! Positional value goes out the window a bit in a class without no-doubt elite talent at premium positions, and the Giants' defense will be a lot better with Downs in it.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
The Browns have two first-round picks, and I'm confident one will be used on an offensive lineman and the other on a receiver. The order is up for debate. Here, I have Cleveland taking advantage of the fact that no tackle has come off the board, so it gets its first choice.
Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 7
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
It makes sense for the Cardinals to trade down and acquire picks. This is a rebuild, and they'd much rather have more picks in next year's draft, when the QB pool is expected to be much deeper. As for Freeling, I love his ceiling as a left tackle, so the Cardinals take a swing on a potential long-term protector for their future QB.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
I didn't have Delane going in the top 10 in my first two mocks, but he's the best corner in the class, and those don't usually last long. The Saints take the local product to upgrade their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Travis Kelce isn't getting younger, Rashee Rice is hard to count on, and Xavier Worthy hasn't exactly lit the world on fire. You've signed Kenneth Walker III; now it's time to upgrade the WR position and give Patrick Mahomes as many weapons as possible.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Is Fano a right tackle? Is he a guard? I can't answer with certainty, but what I know beyond a shadow of a doubt is that the Bengals need to get better along the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
The Miami kid who played at Miami gets drafted by Miami. Sure, it won't help him experience the world, but it will help the Dolphins' defensive line. I understand the concerns about Bain's arm length, and while there's some validity to them, I'm not scared. T. rex had short arms, but that didn't stop other dinosaurs from running like hell when he came through looking to eat, did it?
Round 1 - Pick 12
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
One of the combine's biggest stars puts on the most recognizable star in sports, as the Cowboys add a very intriguing talent to their defense.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
This is not fair. I'm mad at myself for doing this. Giving Sean McVay a player like Makai Lemon should not be legal, but it's not my fault. There were 12 other teams in this mock that had a chance to take him, and none did.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
We've reached the point where I've seen Ioane mocked to the Ravens so many times (including by me!) that I'm convinced there's no way it actually happens in the draft. If for no other reason, Baltimore might worry people would think it just picked who the public told it to.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
I've heard a lot of different opinions on Faulk, from where he's best suited to play to how effective he'll be at either position. I remain a fan and believe he has the potential to be a damn good player, and the Bucs' pass rush can use more of those.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Jets used their first pick to add to their defensive haul of the offseason. Now it's time to use their second to add another weapon on offense. Tight end may not be the most pressing need, but Sadiq will help Geno Smith and whoever eventually replaces him.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
It may not be Miller, but given everything that's happened in Detroit this offseason, it feels like offensive tackle is the most likely position here. Miller is a plus athlete who has shown the ability to excel in pass protection. He's also one of the few OT prospects in this class worthy of a pick this early, with a clear tackle frame.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
This is another pick that's been mocked repeatedly. I genuinely feel bad for Vikings fans because they see a new mock, get excited to click on it to find out who their team is taking, and it's, "Oh, Thieneman again. Neat." I nearly considered mixing it up for that reason alone! But I didn't. Sorry.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
The Panthers signed Rasheed Walker to a one-year deal to serve as Ikem Ekwonu's replacement for 2026, but that shouldn't stop them from addressing the offensive line in the draft. Lomu is a talented player who could start at tackle or possibly kick inside to guard. Either way, a better offensive line improves the entire offense.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
The Cowboys address the defense again after picking up Sonny Styles, this time selecting Texas A&M's Howell to help the pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Yes, this would be the third time the Steelers have taken a tackle in the first round in the last four years, but I'm ready to consider the possibility of moving on from Broderick Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
The Chargers' run defense wasn't a huge problem last year, but it's an area they could improve, and McDonald helps immediately. He's not likely to develop into a great pass rusher, but he's not a zero in that department.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
The looming possibility of an A.J. Brown trade could change things for the Eagles here, but he's still in Philly, so the bigger need is adding to the pass rush. You don't often get a chance to draft a proven veteran like the 25-year-old Mesidor! Yes, he's old for a rookie, but he's also a good player.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
I tipped my hand on Cleveland's second pick earlier, and Tyson is one of the more interesting prospects in the class. He has good size, hands and speed, and he's shown an ability to line up at different spots. The bigger questions are about his health, as he's been dinged up throughout his college career.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
The Bears began overhauling their defense this offseason and could target any number of players here. One of the biggest problems this unit had last year was stopping the run, and Woods should help there while also offering the potential to collapse the pocket against the pass.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Bills took a big swing on DJ Moore to address their needs at receiver, but this offense still lacks a prototypical big-bodied X, and I think everyone in Buffalo is ready to move on from the Keon Coleman experiment. Boston isn't flashy, but he's polished and gives Buffalo a lot of what its receiving corps is missing.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Zion Young EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Young is one of the players I'm most excited about when it comes to the possibilities. He's one of the younger edge prospects in the class, but he has good size and length and leaves plenty to dream on. It's a bit of a boom-or-bust profile, but that's something I'm more than happy to take a swing on if I'm San Francisco this late in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Gennings Dunker IOL
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Dunker could work out at tackle in the NFL, or he could be better suited inside at guard. Either way, the Texans can use him. Plus, you can sell mullet wigs at games.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
The Chiefs took a receiver with their first pick and now look to help replace Trent McDuffie (whom they traded to acquire this pick). McCoy didn't play in 2025 and didn't work out at the combine. He was incredible in 2024, though, and may have been the No. 1 CB in this class if not for his torn ACL. This could be a steal for the Chiefs.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Given the moves the Dolphins have made this offseason, this looks like a team doing its damnedest to give itself a chance at an early pick next year in a deeper QB pool. Terrell is one of my favorite players in the class and fills one of many glaring needs, but he alone shouldn't prove to be a serious hindrance to No. 1 pick contention in 2027.
Round 1 - Pick 31
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
After his 2024 season, Parker was seen as a player who could be a top-five pick. A more ordinary 2025 significantly muted those expectations, but there's still plenty to like.
Round 1 - Pick 32
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Ideally, the Seahawks would love it if someone wanted to trade back into the first round to get that fifth-year option on a prospect, but I don't know who's left on the board that would attract a partner. So the Seahawks add yet another talented defensive back to their defense.