Star Texans EDGE Will Anderson Jr. is out for the rest of Houston's Week 12 clash against the Ravens due to an eye injury, the team announced. The injury happened when Baltimore right tackle Roger Rosengarten poked Anderson in the eye.

That was one of three game-ending injuries on the defensive side of the ball for the Texans in the first half: Linebackers Jake Hansen (back) and Wade Woodaz (ankle) are also done for the afternoon. They were already helping fill in for Azeez Al-Shaair. Houston was already without Anderson's running mate, EDGE Danielle Hunter, too.

Entering this week, Anderson led the NFL in sacks (11.5) and was second in pressures (55) and tackles for loss (15). The 25-year-old star finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting last year and is among the favorites to win this year's award.

The Texans' defense has been one of the league's more disappointing units this year, and the considerable number of injuries certainly doesn't help. At 4-6, Houston is barely clinging to playoff hopes and cannot afford to lose again. The Texans trailed the Ravens 13-6 at halftime and then gave up a 75-yard touchdown to Zay Flowers on the first play of the second half.