The week of the NFL combine is when news starts to pick up again. It proves the NFL has no real offseason, and the closest thing to it is the two weeks between the Super Bowl and combine week.

One of the biggest pieces of news was Tuesday's report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that Trent Williams and the 49ers are attempting to resolve their contract differences. Williams is set to count nearly $39 million against the cap in 2026, the 16th-highest figure in the NFL and the fourth-highest among non-quarterbacks, only behind Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

The 49ers want Williams to return, and the player's representation and the team remain in contact. GM John Lynch said Tuesday, "I think we're on the right track." Still, it's no guarantee.

Williams is 37 and entering the final year of a three-year, $82.6 million deal he renegotiated ahead of the 2024 season. He remains one of the NFL's premier offensive linemen, making his 12th Pro Bowl and fifth All-Pro team last year. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 3 tackle in the NFL. He is integral to everything the 49ers do.

If he were to leave, he'd have ample suitors eagerly awaiting. Williams would have his pick, too. He'd be a free agent, and at this stage in his career, all that's missing among his many accolades is a Super Bowl ring. With that in mind, here are five spots he could land if he does indeed leave San Francisco.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers are set to let starting left Rasheed Walker leave in free agency. A former seventh-round pick, Walker has risen to become a solid if unspectacular left tackle, and he has not missed a game the last three seasons. He's in for a significant payday in a few weeks' time.

Williams would represent a tremendous win-now upgrade for a win-now operation. The Packers have been among the league's youngest teams for multiple years, and while that core has emerged to form a contender, it's still missing a few true stars. Williams would be one. Last year, Walker was PFF's No. 53 tackle, and he committed nine penalties; Williams, again, was the No. 3 tackle, and he committed just four penalties.

Chicago Bears

Going from one NFC North team to another, the Bears have already shown a willingness to take big swings on their offensive line. Last offseason -- their first under Ben Johnson -- Chicago traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed center Drew Dalman. Right tackle Darnell Wright has continued to improve.

That leaves left tackle, where Braxton Jones entered the season as the starter but got hurt and was then benched and appeared in only six games. Ozzy Trapilo ruptured his patellar tendon in the playoffs and will likely miss most of the year. Johnson showed last year he isn't afraid to make bold moves to upgrade Caleb Williams' surroundings.

Dallas Cowboys

Yes, the Cowboys being on this list is almost a given considering their propensity for being in the news, and, yes, they have massive financial hurdles to overcome. But with plenty of restructuring opportunities ahead -- most notably Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb -- they will work their way out of the financial hole they're currently in.

Now for the fit. Left tackle Tyler Guyton, a 2024 first-round pick, struggled mightily in 2025 and has not inspired a ton of confidence through two seasons. Right tackle Terence Steele is a cut candidate. Add in that Williams is from Texas and, again, that the Cowboys are the Cowboys, and Dallas has to at least be on the radar, no matter how unlikely it may seem.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers show no signs of entering a rebuild, even though Mike Tomlin resigned this offseason and the team's starting quarterback if the season started today would be Mason Rudolph or Will Howard. Should Aaron Rodgers return and reunite with Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh would again look like a reasonably high-floor, low-ceiling outfit.

Williams could elevate that ceiling. He's still a very good mover in space, something that would serve Pittsburgh well given Rodgers' propensity to get the ball out quickly to running backs and tight ends. Pittsburgh's current left tackle, 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones, missed six games last year and has been inconsistent when on the field.

Wild card: New England Patriots

"He's 22 years old. He's our left tackle," Mike Vrabel said of Will Campbell in the aftermath of the rookie's difficult postseason. "He'll get better and get stronger. Moments where he played well ... there's plays he'd like to have back, but we're not moving Will to center or guard or tight end or anywhere else."

Indeed, Campbell's struggles were on full display, especially in the Super Bowl. But he was also playing at less than 100% after midseason knee surgery. The No. 4 overall pick less than a year ago, Campbell played at a very solid level prior to the injury. One bad postseason -- as a rookie coming off an injury, no less -- doesn't mean he's doomed.

On the other hand, Vrabel's comments came before a player like Williams was potentially available. New England has plenty to do to ensure it's not a one-and-done Super Bowl contender, and upgrading other parts of the offense is high up on that list. But New England has the budget to go big-game hunting, and Williams is a massive talent at a crucial position.