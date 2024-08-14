The Miami Dolphins have an embarrassment of riches at the running back position. Last year, veteran Raheem Mostert led the league in rushing touchdowns and was the co-leader in total yards from scrimmage with 21. Meanwhile, then-rookie De'Von Achane dazzled when he stepped on the field averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Those two alone make coach Mike McDaniel's backfield a problem for opposing defenses, but they may have another player to deal with in 2024 as well.

In the spring, Miami selected Tennessee back Jaylen Wright in the fourth round and the rookie has caught the attention of his teammates throughout training camp. In the preseason opener against Atlanta, Wright ran the ball 10 times for 55 yards and a touchdown. That included this schoolyard football run to move the chains on third down.

"He's acclimated pretty quick," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Tuesday. "I think that was one of the first times I can really say that I've seen his personality with running the ball. Runs the ball and then throws one of those -- I was like OK, he's got some swag to him. And I think he's still trying to feel out the guys, he's still trying to feel out the offense. I think once he feels comfortable and gets comfortable, then I think we'll all start to see his personality flourish."

At the moment, Mostert and Achane both sit atop the depth chart as co-starters. When asked about balancing that and his approach with the backfield, McDaniel acknowledged how each back performs will translate into playing time.

"I mean, who says we have to stop at two?" he said. "Maybe we can just have four. I think you have to let the players determine who gets the ball and how frequently and how much during the game, and that's very important. I think the cool thing when you have a position group that on the front end you know by NFL standards is very, very talented -- one of the most, if not the most talented that you can remember or you've been on teams with -- you don't worry about how that is going to unfold. You let it unfold and it's always very obvious."

That does seem to open the door for any back -- including Wright -- to work his way into carries throughout the regular season. While Achane and Mostert will likely see the lion's share of touches out of the backfield in 2024, it wouldn't be a shock to see the rookie pop at various points.