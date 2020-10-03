The Houston Texans will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The Texans are 0-3 overall and 0-1 at home, while Minnesota is 0-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. Houston is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Texans vs. Vikings odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 53.5. Before entering any Vikings vs. Texans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Vikings vs. Texans spread: Texans -3.5

Vikings vs. Texans over-under: 53.5 points

Vikings vs. Texans money line: Minnesota +165, Houston -185

What you need to know about the Texans

Houston came up short against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday, 28-21. Deshaun Watson completed 19 of 27 passes (70.4 pct.) for 264 yards and two TDs and one interception for a season-high 110.7 rating. But he was sacked a season-high five times and is the second-most sacked QB in the NFL (13).

Houston (0-3) has the worst run defense in the league, allowing 188.3 yards rushing a game. The Texans also rank 31st in the NFL in rushing offense with just 66 yards per game. In 2018, Houston started 0-3 before winning nine straight games and eventually winning the AFC South.

What you need to know about the Vikings

Meanwhile, Minnesota took a 31-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday. This is the sixth time in Vikings history they have started 0-3, most recently in 2013. They have never won more than six games after dropping the first three. The Vikings have allowed the third-most yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 440 on average.

Dalvin Cook rushed for one TD and a career-high 181 yards on 22 carries last week. He is one of two players with five-plus games of 170-plus scrimmage yards since 2019. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 175 yards, including a 71-yard TD catch. He posted the most receiving yards by a Minnesota rookie since Randy Moss in 1998.

