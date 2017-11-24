WATCH: Just-promoted practice squad player makes a boneheaded special teams play
Pete Robertson ran a downed punt into the end zone, costing his team 13 yards
With Will Compton (foot) and Mason Foster (shoulder) on injured reserve and three of the team's other linebackers on the injury report, Pete Robertson was promoted from the Washington practice squad to the active roster two days ago. In his first game with the squad, Robertson was asked to be on the punt team — a pretty standard ask of an end-of-roster type player.
His first punt coverage went really well, as he downed the ball inside the Giants' 10-yard line. The problem came after that. Robertson caught the ball at the 7-yard line, but he then ran it straight into the end zone.
Right away, teammates Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau knew Robertson had just cost the team 13 yards of field position.
NFL rules state that if you cross the goal line with a downed punt, it becomes a touchback. So, instead of starting the ensuing drive at their own 7-yard line, the Giants got to start at the 20. Naturally, the Giants didn't do anything with the improved field position, but still: this was pretty bad.
